The Worst of Evil poster out: Ji Chang Wook and Wi Ha Joon take on streets of Gangnam; release date inside

Ji Chang Wook and Wi Ha Joon's much-awaited The Worst of Evil has unveiled the poster revealing the release date of the K-drama. On August 14, Disney+ officially announced the premiere date and gave the electrifying poster of the crime thriller drama inducing excitement among the fans as they waited for the two actors to see in action on the same screen.

The Worst of Evil Poster

Ji Chang Wook and Wi Ha Joon are all geared up to show their punches and move in the upcoming K-drama The Worst of Evil. Ji Chang Wook last appeared in the human drama If You Wish Upon Me along with Choi Sooyoung of Girls' Generation in 2022. While Wi Ha Joon appeared alongside Kim Go Eun in the Netflix K-drama Little Women. The Bad and Crazy actor takes the lead in the freshly released poster followed by The K2 actor on his left as they illustrate themselves as gangsters of a criminal organization. The actors look sharp and blunt as they take over the streets of Gangnam. The poster said, "In 1990 Gangnam, they ran the streets". This has raised anticipation among fans as they waited to see two exemplary actors in action together in one frame. The K-drama is set to premiere on September 27 on Disney+.

About The Worst of Evil

This K-drama is based in the 90s when an undercover police detective Park Joon Mo played by Ji Chang Wook risks his life to catch a drug cartel. To get first-hand information on the criminal, Park Joon Mo joins an organization that makes trade between South Korea, China, and Japan, he infiltrates the gang to get close to Wi Ha Joon. The 18 Again star plays the role of Jung Ki Cheol, a charismatic leader of a recently formed criminal organization. Im Se Mi plays the character of a police officer who gets involved in Park Joon Mo's case who is also her husband. A crime story set in the days of the 90s with two charming men as well as a married couple trope, fans are all geared up for this action K-drama.

