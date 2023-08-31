The Worst of Evil trailer out: Ji Chang Wook goes against Wi Ha Joon to get in his criminal gang; Watch

The Worst of Evil dropped the trailer starring Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon, Im Se Mi, and more. On August 31, Disney+ released the teaser film where Ji Chang Wook and Wi Ha Joon are seen going against each other in a tense atmosphere. Read below to learn more about the series.

Ji Chang Wook goes against Wi Ha Joon

The upcoming action thriller drama The Worst of Evil has released a teaser film showcasing the gangsters in action during the 90s. The K2 actor went against the Bad and Crazy actor, and the latter offered him to join his crime organization. Ji Chang Wook is an undercover police detective Park Joon Mo who is ready to risk it all to catch the cruel and heartless culprits who deal with drugs. Meanwhile, Wi Ha Joon will play Jung Ki Cheol, the leader of the gang who ran the streets of Gangnam in the 1990s.

Anticipation increased with every release and the trailer looks promising with an intriguing storyline and mind-blowing action scenes. It is yet to see how the story of the enemy disguised as a friend will unravel once the gangster recognizes his true face. The trailer ended with a person pointing a gun at Park Joon Mo's head, leaving the viewers captivated for more. The tension between Park Joon Mo and his fellow detective and wife Yoo Eui Jung seems to be on a high level as the risks increase. Yoo Eui Jung was witnessed carrying out missions separately to help Park Joon Mo.

About The Worst of Evil

Set in the 90s, this Korean drama series will throw light on a detective who infiltrates a criminal organization to catch the criminals involved in trading drugs in South Korea, China, and Japan. A story that would not stop and has no end, this drama is coming from the creators of movies like New World and Hunt. It is directed by Park Geum Beom and Han Dong Wook and written by Jang Min Suk. A total of 12 episodes will be dedicated to portray this story which will be released on September 27 on Disney+.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: The Worst Of Evil: Lim Se Mi joins Ji Chang Wook to take down Wi Ha Joon in stills for new action drama