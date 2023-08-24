The Worst Of Evil: Wi Ha Joon transforms into dangerous and charismatic drug lord Jung Ki Cheol in new stills

On August 24, Disney+ released the stills for The Worst Of Evil’s other main character Jung Ki Cheol. Wi Ha Joon plays the role of Jung Ki Cheol, who is known to be the drug lord who leads the drug trade amongst Korea, China and Japan. He is the most feared gangster in the 1990s and the one who is increasing the dangerous activities of drugs from Gangnam, Seoul.

Jung Ki Cheol is someone who has a lot of scars from his childhood- physical and mental- but his only goal as an adult is success. He wants money and he will do whatever it takes to get to the top. Over the years, he became the most feared drug lord and the center of the drug syndicate. He takes over Gangnam and hopes one day he can take over the drug trade within China and Japan as well. He comes across officer Park Joon Mo (Ji Chang Wook), who is actually undercover and his first love Yoo Eui Jung (Im Se Mi). He sees them get close and he starts feeling complex changes in himself over the course of the story. In the stills, Wi Ha Joon has proved himself as a passionate actor who can slip into any character he wants and do it with ease. Even the director and the production team have complimented his efforts. The hardened look and the typical fashion of gangsters in the ‘90s suits his character.

The Worst Of Evil:

The drama follows officer Park Joon Mo who goes undercover as a small-time drug peddler in order to infiltrate the drug scene in Gangnam that was spreading rapidly to other nations as well. He is a dedicated and determined cop who will do everything in his power to bring the bad guys to justice and shut down the harmful business that affected thousands of Koreans, Chinese and Japanese people. With the new combination of Ji Chang Wook and Wi Ha Joon, fans are excited to see how they will be creating a new version of action suspense thriller series with The Worst Of Evil. The first episode will be out on September 27.

