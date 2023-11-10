The Worst of Evil's BIBI and Becky G to join forces for new track Amigos releasing on November 17

BIBI who was recently seen in The Worst of Evil alongside Ji Chang Wook and Wi Ha Joon will be dropping a new song called Amigos. The single is in collaboration with American Latin pop artist Becky G who is known to previously collaborate with BTS' J-Hope on Chicken Noodle Soup. BIBI is a talented singer as well as an actress. She has managed to garner a cult following with her signature music.

BIBI X Becky G collaboration is here

On November 10, 88rising took to their social media to announce BIBI's collaboration single called Amigos with Becky G. BIBI is currently signed under the label Feel Ghood Music founded by the legendary artist Tiger JK. She also collaborates with music collective 88rising to release new music.

Amigos is set to release on November 17 at 2 PM KST (10:30 AM IST) on global audio streaming platforms. Previously both the artists, BIBI and Becky G, were seen dropping hints on various places over the internet. BIBI made an Instagram post with the caption 'im gentle high school EMO b*tch' to which Becky G was quick to drop a comment saying, "amigaaaaaa". Whereas BIBI took to one of Becky G's posts to drop a comment saying, "Hola amiga". Fans of both the artists are elated to know about the recent collaboration.

Amigos is available to pre-save currently. BIBI and Beck G dropped a teaser photo in which they were seen standing beside each other dressed in a sporty look. The two were seen leaning on the car that had AMIGOS nameplate on.

BIBI's latest activities

BIBI's real name is Kim Hyung Seo. She was born on September 27, 1998. It was in 2017 when she was discovered by another artist Yoon Mi Rae through her self-produced songs on Soundcloud. Her official debut took place in 2019 with a single called Binu.

BIBI has released many singles and even featured on tracks by other artists. Her recent release was Lowlife Princess: Noir, her first studio album. BIBI's Vengeance, one of the songs from the record, was loved by fans all over.

