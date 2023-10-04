The Worst of Evil's Wi Ha Joon CONFIRMED to lead new romance drama; Wok of Love's Jung Ryeo Won in talks

Wi Ha Joon, famed for his roles in The Worst of Evil, Squid Game, and Little Women, is confirmed for a new drama titled Graduation(literal title), as announced by his agency, MSteam Entertainment, on October 3. Additionally, actress Jung Ryeo Won, known for her work in May It Please The Court and Wok of Love, is currently in discussions for a role in the same project.

Wi Ha Joon confirmed for Graduation

Wi Ha Joon's agency officially confirmed, through a statement to OSEN, that the actor has accepted a casting offer from the production team of the upcoming drama Graduation. The announcement clarified that Wi Ha Joon, known for his roles in Squid Game and Little Women, will be taking the lead in the new romance K-drama, which is directed by Ahn Pan Seok, the director behind successful dramas like Something in the Rain and One Spring Night.

In Graduation, Wi Ha Joon will portray Lee Jun Ho, a new academy instructor reconnecting with his first love, who also happens to be an instructor. The drama is notable for reuniting the actor with director Ahn Pan Seok. Meanwhile, Jung Ryeo Won is also in discussions for the female lead role in the drama.

About Graduation

Graduation unfolds against the backdrop of Daechi, a neighborhood renowned as the epicenter of private education in Korea. The storyline revolves around an instructor dedicatedly aiding a student named Lee Joon Ho in securing admission to a prestigious university. In a twist of fate, Lee Joon Ho later returns to the academy as a rookie instructor, having resigned from a large company. His return is fueled by an enduring fixation on his first love—his academy teacher—even after transitioning into adulthood.

Wi Ha Joon’s recent activities

Wi Ha Joon marked his debut with the movie Coin Locker Girl in 2015 and has since become well-known for his roles in notable films such as Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, Shark: The Beginning, and Midnight. Currently, he stars in The Worst of Evil alongside Ji Chang Wook and Im Se Mi.

In this recent project, released on September 27 on Disney+, Wi Ha Joon takes on the role of Jung Ki Chul, the boss of the Gangnam Alliance, the central focus of drug supply as Asia's largest cartel. Described as a ruthless individual with an unrelenting drive for success, Jung Ki Chul is unfazed by his traumatic past. Wi Ha Joon's portrayal has garnered attention for his calm demeanor even in the most critical situations, as seen in the character previews unveiled by Disney+ on September 26.

Set in the 1990s in the Gangnam district of Seoul, South Korea, The Worst of Evil is an action-packed crime noir series that has been drawing significant attention for Ji Chang Wook's comeback to action drama and the dynamic chemistry between Ji Chang Wook and Wi Ha Joon.

