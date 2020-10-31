‘There’s an increase in western based content on OTT platforms’ observes author Sujata Salvi

Author, Sujata Salvi observes the tremendous increase in western based content on OTT platforms as opposed to regional. Here’s what she has to say

I remember the days before pandemic when I was a huge movie buff and used to watch every new released movie in theatres. Then lockdown was imposed and every freedom of roaming around the town like buying vegetables, hanging out with friends, shopping, taking a walk, or be it visiting multiplexes, every single thing was shut down and restricted due to the virus attack.

For me watching a movie in a cinema hall was the best means of entertainment. I used to look forward to every Friday release, get the reviews of premier shows from IMDb and rotten tomatoes. Always book in advance the movie tickets. It was such a bliss. Along came pandemic followed by lockdown and happiness just vanished like that! Entertainment is much more ravelled with our life than we think. I too realised this during lockdown when the only source of me untwining and loosening up was abducted. After a long wait of unlock seemingly, I switched to OTT platforms big time.

Though the history of OTT platforms is more than a decade old now, the rise and popularity of the famous amongst them happened to be in recent years. Many regional content OTT players are also moving up the ladder. So now we have a huge diversity in choosing options to watch from. According to KPMG Media and Entertainment Report 2018, the Indian OTT market is expected to grow 45 per cent to reach ₹138 billion by the end of fiscal 2023. According to a report by Ernst & Young, the number of OTT users in the country will reach 500 million by 2020, making India the second–biggest market after the US.

With rising vogue, OTT platforms have to go through some criticism and allegations. Due to the availability of enormous content from language to the genre to trends to categories to cheaper subscriptions, few people think there is no validation or certification through which the content usually has to go before being telecasted/released. There are these speculations too that most of the content is western and not regional.

My perception to this would be,it’s been from ages that the western trends or culture has been fascinating us in many ways. We have been getting inspired by it since a long time. Movies, series,tv soaps is no different. So it’s not the OTT platforms to be blamed here. Perhaps we choose to subscribe to it or not it’s that simple. Though I don’t deny that there must be some certification process. Earlier OTT services were limited to WhatsApp, Hike, Skype and Viber. But with the popularity of streaming video content and TV channels, Video OTTs have also started playing out on telecom networks in a big way.

There are allegations of vulgar and harmful content being served which might also hurt the feelings of community. Taking this irregularities into consideration, a PIL has also alleged that the content of several show on OTT platforms violates provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act. Quite an information! But finally we are the ones who choose, it depends on what influences us. Like always the future belongs to us. Choose wisely!

Credits :getty images

