THESE actors have reportedly been cast as leads for new Netflix drama ‘Celebrity’

Netflix seems to have cast Lee Chung Ah and Park Gyu Young in their upcoming drama titled ‘Celebrity’. On August 17, JTBC reported that according to multiple drama officials, the two have been cast as the female leads. The drama is said to have 12 episodes and will tell the story of newly emerging individuals who call themselves as a ‘celebrity’, as the main character envies them.



It will talk about the sad desires and fears of people who live in today’s world of social influencers. The story talks about seeing the real, fun world that is hidden behind their smartphone screens.



Lee Chung Ah will take on the role of Yoon Si Hyun who is the ideal type of woman with the grace of coming from a well-educated background. She is famous and has lived a peaceful life so far. She is known to shed tears at people who misbehave in any situation. Lee Chung Ah has previously acted in movies ‘Temptation of Wolves’ and ‘My Tutor Friend 2’.



Park Gyu Young will play as Seo Ah Ri, the daughter to a rich father. She is pretty as well as educated, drawing attention to herself wherever she goes. She made a choice to study abroad 10 years ago and though her decision landed her on the top, she thinks of it as her worst choice. Park Gyu Young has done promising roles in dramas ‘Romance Is A Bonus Book’, ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ and more recently in ‘The Devil Judge’.



Will you watch the drama? Let us know below.