THESE are the 3 gender-fluid trends we learnt from G-Dragon; See

As we remember the most stylish K-pop stars, it isn't possible to miss Big Bang alum G-Dragon and a coveted name in the fashion circuit. Ever since 2015, when he was invited to Paris Fashion Week to see the best in fashion and sit front row to witness major brands’ seasonal offerings. The singer was the first-ever Korean star to get an invitation to PFW and it was a testament to his forward style which has only gotten better since then. Today, we’re looking at some of his favourite trends which are totally gender fluid and show off his phenomenal fashion sense. Scroll down to get inspired!

Muted suiting: ​​If we had to nail down a single "uniform" to wear on repeat, it would have to be suiting in a muted neutral tone. With menswear-inspired dressing bubbling up more and more, the muted suit is a key closet staple that's timeless, trendless, and pretty much always in season! ​​Investing in a matching suit is a smart move when you can wear each piece separately. The relaxed trousers are a closet staple in their own right.

Leather touch: We talk a lot about the art of looking expensive here, and there's one staple I always notice my favourite style icons like G-Dragon wearing: faux leather. Of course, it's a given that genuine leather can instantly level up any outfit, but when its faux sibling has evolved to be as buttery-soft and high-quality, who needs the real thing anyway? This trend is all about keeping it edgy yet subtle. A leather one-piece like a dress or jumpsuit is so easy to style yet looks like you put in a ton of effort.

​Collared top: ​​There's one top I always see on the fashion set: polo-style tops. Whether it's a classic pullover sweater, a thin bodysuit, or anything in between, there's something about the addition of a collar to a basic top that really adds a little something extra. Looks perfect with denim and is as easy as it gets when it comes to styling.

Also read: THROWBACK: When Red Velvet’s Seulgi & Irene got REAL about working together; Admitted being nervous & worried