THESE artists have worked with JAY B for his upcoming album ‘SOMO:FUME’

‘SOMO:FUME’ is dawning upon us and the credible artists that have taken part in bringing about its existence are no less than an army of their own. On August 23, JAY B revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album, also simultaneously unveiling the names of the artists that have worked on it including Jay Park, MAMAMOO’s Wheein and more.

Previously, only the track names were shared by JAY B, as multiple featuring artists could be spotted under the black hidden sections on the list. The likes of Jay Park, MAMAMOO’s Wheein, JUNNY, g1nger, and sokodomo have featured on the songs while Cha Cha Malone, GRAY, GroovyRoom, and WOOGIE have taken part in the production. It’s almost like an entourage of his own as JAY B revealed the featured artists as well as the production features, making fans excited for the comeback. Check out the tracklist below.

What was also surprising is that ‘SOMO:FUME’ will have 2 title tracks, ‘B.T.W’ (Feat Jay Park) (Prod. Cha Cha Malone) and ‘FAME’ (Feat. JUNNY) (Prod. GroovyRoom). JAY B’s other song ‘Switch It Up’ (Feat. sokodomo) (Prod. Cha Cha Malone) was pre-released as a single back in May and will also be included in this album.

MAMAMOO’s Wheein has also lent her voice to ‘AM PM’ produced by artist GRAY, making it another crowd grabber for JAY B on this album. With so many famous R&B artists joining hands with JAY B, it is set to be a smash hit.

JAY B will release his first solo mini-album ‘SOMO:FUME’ on August 26 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) and we are excited to hear all the fresh collaborations on this one.

