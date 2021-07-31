THESE members of THE BOYZ participated in the making of upcoming album ‘THRILL-ING’; Tracklist revealed

‘THRILL-ING’, THE BOYZ’s upcoming release will be here soon and the members of THE BOYZ keep giving us more reasons each day to stay excited and eagerly await their sixth mini-album. In a tracklist released on 31 July at midnight KST, 6 tracks were announced in the said album with a title track ‘THRILL RIDE’ with a colourful poster.

A vibrant look overall, the multicoloured tracklist poster followed the summer theme of the comeback. A palm tree motif can be spotted across the poster along with 3D shaped letters for the album name. The members of THE BOYZ also seem to have participated in the creation of ‘THRILL-ING’. The title track has members Sunwoo and Eric credited for lyrics.

The next one, ‘Out of Control’, suggests an intense track and has member Q taking part in writing the lyrics. It is followed by songs named ‘Nightmares’ and ‘Dancing Till We Drop’. Their names alone assure power-packed songs being on the way. ‘Merry Bad Ending’ has Sunwoo’s hand in making lyrics while he works with fellow member Eric for the last song in the album, ‘B.O.Y (Bet On You)’.

You can check out the tracklist below.

Previously, three teaser photos with concepts ‘SPLASH’, ‘BANG’ and ‘KICK’ were released on the official social media accounts. They each showed a different side to the members, fresh and cheerful in one, party-like and serious in another and finally, an amusement park themed one for the last one.

A lot of planning seems to have gone into getting the mini album ready for the awaiting fans of THE BOYZ. ‘THRILL-ING’ will be released on 9 August at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Which song are you looking forward to the most? Discuss with us below.