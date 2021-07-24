These outfit preferences will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

K-pop is the newest wave that’s taking over the entertainment industry. One group that stands out from the crowd is BLACKPINK; after making their debut in 2016, in just 5 short years the all-girl gang has done collaborations with stars like Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding, built an exclusive fan base called BLINKS and even had their own Netflix documentary released in 2020! Synonymous with young, trendy and catchy, their music provides instant uplifting with little concentration. The multilingual powerhouses Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have not only garnered a fan base in Korea but one that spans far beyond South Korea.

Their global fanbase, called BLINKS is a community of die-hard fans of the South Korean girl gang and their catchy bops. Be it with their social media presence, bagging luxury endorsements, their catchy and upbeat music or their unforgettable style, the girls are undeniably on the rise to global domination! If you consider yourself a part of this elite fanbase, pick some outfits and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member would be your bestie.

