THESE winter trends have Girls’ Generation alum Sunny’s seal of approval

Sunny aka Susan Soonkyu Lee made her debut in Girls’ Generation back in August 2007, today, she’s one of the most popular singers out there! Along with being a phenomenal singer, the Korean-American entertainer is also a style maverick and genius. Of course, being a best-selling artist in South Korea and a part of one of South Korea's most popular girl groups worldwide has its perks and Sunny has definitely made use of them, especially when it comes to style. Today, we’re looking at a few winter trends that have Sunny’s stamp of approval!

Bigger is better: ​​The oversized trend isn’t going anywhere even though it's been here all of 2020 and 2021! While the trend isn't exactly the easiest to pull off, it surely has evolved almost into art with the right styling! It's all about finding a way to construct large (sometimes, statement) pieces whilst maintaining the right proportions.

Prep: Another trend on our watchlist (Bonus: It's gender fluid!) is Dark Academia, especially anytime post-fall. And while there have always been preppy elements in Korean fashion, like button-downs and argyle sweaters, this preppy-chic aesthetic is composed of warmer tones, reminiscent of the autumnal season and lots of back to school vibes.

Faux leather: While this is not a new trend, it still deserves a spotlight not any dimmer than the new trends we’re seeing this year. Many would agree that a good leather jacket has always had a place in the closets of fashion mavericks, this time around though, the leather trend, much like denim, has surpassed the boundaries of a single staple piece. It’s not uncommon to find leather pants or leggings, shirts, and coats in your favourite it-girls wardrobe or wherever you look for inspiration.

Also read: BLACKPINK, aespa & TWICE: The crown bearers of this month’s Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings