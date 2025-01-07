'They didn't prepare...': Girls’ Generation's Taeyeon blames SM Ent for opting out of SMTOWN Live In Seoul; fans express anger

SM Entertainment’s popular artist Taeyeon has finally opened up about the reason for her not being a part of the upcoming SMTOWN Live in Seoul concert, scheduled to take place on January 11 and 12. She revealed having initial plans of putting up a grand show, but things didn't happen owing to strained relations with the company.

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon revealed in Bubble that she had been preparing for her SMTOWN Live in Seoul stage, but that didn't end well due to a lack of cooperation from SM Ent. She wrote, “I wanted to make a grand stage and was motivated to prepare two or three songs. I told the company and waited…but to sum it up, they didn’t prepare anything, so I ended up not being able to do anything." She expressed her desire to showcase her best for SONEs and to let them know about the current situation to avoid any misunderstandings.

Previously, on December 11, 2024, SM Ent sent a text message to the SM Family concert ticket purchasers that read, "We inform you that Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon will not attend the ‘SMTOWN LIVE 2025 in Seoul’ concert. Please understand the change in the lineup." Although they are willing to provide a refund to anyone who wishes to not attend the concert anymore without charging any additional fee, fans cannot help but be infuriated with the inconvenience.

This is not the first time Taeyeon talked about non-cooperation on her company's part. Previously, she openly criticized SM Entertainment for the lack of activities and promotions for her recent album, Letter to Myself. Released on November 18, 2024, it consists of six tracks: Letter to Myself, Hot Mess, Blue Eyes, Strangers, Blur and Disaster.

Fans were already upset due to SM Entertainment's late announcement of Wendy's unavailability in the SMTOWN Live in Seoul, and with Taeyeon's revelation of the reason for her not attending the event being the company as well, SM is facing heavy backlash.

