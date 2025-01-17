‘They were…’: T.O.P shares his thoughts on BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung’s MAMA 2024 performance

T.O.P, the former member of the legendary K-pop boy band BIGBANG, revealed that he watched the group's latest performance. G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung took to the stage for the first time in many years to sing iconic songs from the band. T.O.P also recently appeared in the popular K-drama series Squid Game Season 2.

On December 16, 2024, T.O.P appeared in front of the press for the first time following the release of Squid Game. In an interview with JTBC, the artist was asked about BIGBANG and whether he had watched their most recent performance at the MAMA Awards 2024. He revealed that he saw them on stage and said, “They were so cool.”

T.O.P shared that he wishes to support the members and cheer them on for the rest of his life. Reflecting on his own journey, he emphasized that he feels even more strongly about ensuring his past mistakes do not affect them, a sentiment that has remained unchanged.

The K-pop star appeared in Squid Game Season 2, playing the role of Thanos, who entered the game after suffering a huge investment loss. His performance received mixed reviews from fans—while some loved it, others expressed concerns about supporting a character with a drug addiction, which was integral to the storyline.

In 2017, the artist received a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, due to marijuana use. This incident also led to his discharge from military service and a reduced presence on social media. Following this, he decided to part ways with BIGBANG, expressing that he did not want to cause further harm to the members. He also revealed that he was no longer in contact with them.

On November 23, 2024, BIGBANG made their long-awaited stage comeback after nine years at the MAMA Awards, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. The performance began with G-Dragon, who took the stage to perform his latest release, POWER, marking his solo comeback after seven years.

Shortly after, Taeyang and Daesung joined G-Dragon for an emotional BIGBANG reunion. The group performed their iconic hit, BANG BANG BANG, followed by their newest release, HOME SWEET HOME, which had been unveiled just a day earlier, on November 22, 2024.

