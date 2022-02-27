The Thing About Pam Trailer: Renee Zellweger's upcoming series chronicles the murder of Betsy Faria

NBC has published a new trailer for The Thing About Pam, their next true-crime limited television series starring Renée Zellweger. Judy Greer, Josh Duhamel, Katy Mixon, Gideon Adlon, Sean Bridgers, Glenn Fleshler, Suanne Spoke, and Mac Brandt will join the American actress in the film's supporting ensemble.

Check out the trailer here:

The series, based on the Dateline podcast of the same name, is on a terrible murder that reveals exceedingly dark plots carried out by an ordinary lady named Pam Hupp. According to the trailer, the real crime series will be similar to FX's Fargo — a narrative of tremendous violence with a cast of people and rhythms so absurd that you can't help but giggle. All of this is headed by a hardly recognisable Zellweger, who is determined to deceive everyone she encounters while sipping massive quantities of Coke from a supersized cup.

However, the trailer also reveals Pam Hupp's strange and unusual conduct, as she is a compulsive liar who doesn't care about consistency with whatever lie or performance she puts up. Fortunately for Pam, she finds a prosecutor who would go to any length to protect her and put the murder of Betsy Faria (Katy Mixon) on her husband.

As per Screenrant, the series is Zellweger's first onscreen appearance since her portrayal of Judy Garland in the 2019 biopic Judy, for which she received an Academy Award for Best Actress, her second Oscar following 2003's Cold Mountain. The Thing About Pam is adapted for television by Jenny Klein, who has written for Netflix’s The Witcher, Marvel's Jessica Jones, and several episodes of The CW’s Supernatural. Meanwhile, The Thing About Pam will air on NBC on March 8th.