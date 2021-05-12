Things to look forward to in My Roommate Is A Gumiho starring Jang Ki Yong and Girl's Day's Hyeri

My Roommate Is A Gumiho premieres on May 26 and here's everything you need to look forward to in the drama. Read on to find out.

One of the most exciting dramas to premiere this month is the Jang Ki Yong and Hyeri starrer, My Roommate Is A Gumiho! Adapted from the eponymous webtoon, My Roommate Is A Gumiho is a fantasy romance comedy-drama between Shin Woo Yeo (Jang Ki Yong), a smart and handsome professor, who also happens to be a 999-year-old nine-tailed fox. To become a human, he collects human energy in a bead. Soon, he is set to become a human. However, life changes when Lee Dam (Hyeri) a university student accidentally swallows the bead. Shin Woo Yeo suggests they co-habit together to figure out this problem. Lee Dam, who never had a boyfriend before, will no live with Shin Woo Yeo!

The cast - Jang Ki Yong, Girl's Day's Hyeri, Kang Han Na, Kim Do Wan, Bae In Hyuk, Park Kyung Hye.

1. Webtoon Adaptation

Another 2021 drama has joined the 'Webtoon Adaptation' category, and K-drama fans know that webtoon adaptation rarely go wrong! If the webtoon is anything to go by, we are sure not to be disappointed in the K-drama.

2. Hyeri and Jang Ki Yong

Hyeri is a K-drama fan favourite since she starred in Reply 1988 as Sung Deok Sun and it is no doubt that she will do justice to the role of Lee Dam. Also, Jang Ki Yong is our favourite leading man ever since we saw him in Come and Hug Me, Kill It, Search: WWW and Born Again. We are definitely excited to watch this cute pair on screen.

3. Kang Han Na and Kim Do Wan

Kang Han Na plays Yang Hye Sun, ex-gumiho and has spent five years as a human! She has wicked and lofty vibes about her. Kim Do Wan will essay Do Jae Jin, who falls in love with Yang Hye Sun! The two talented actors last starred in Start Up and had only one scene together. So it would be nice to see Kang Han Na and Kim Do Wan on screen again.

4. Co-habitation drama

It has been a while since we last watched a co-habitation themed drama and K-drama fans will vouch for the fact that Korean dramas centred around co-habitation are super fun and interesting to watch.

5. Global Premiere

My Roommate Is A Gumiho is eyeing a simultaneous worldwide premiere via various streaming platforms so that international fans can watch it at the same time as Korean fans! The drama is all set to air on iQIYI, their first Korean drama production!

My Roommate Is A Gumiho is all set to air on May 26 at 10:30 pm on tvN and iQIYI every Wednesday and Thursday.

ALSO READ: Hyeri and Jang Ki Yong's upcoming drama My Roommate Is A Gumiho reveals character posters ahead of premiere

Will you be watching the drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Where can you watch the drama? You can watch on iQIYI and tvN drama.

Share your comment ×