Thirty-Nine, Crash Landing on You, The Negotiation & more: Which of Son Ye Jin’s characters is your favourite?

South Korean actress Son Ye Jin started her career in 2000, voicing the character Jung Mi Jo in the film ‘Secret Film’. She went on to star in dramas like ‘Delicious Proposal’ (2001), ‘Great Ambition’ (2002) and films like ‘Lover’s Concerto’ and ‘The Classic’ (2003). Son Ye Jin soon went to garner the title ‘Nation’s First Love’, and solidified her status as a Hallyu star.

In more recent years as well, Son Ye Jin has gone on to have a series of successful projects, like ‘The Last Princess’ (film, 2016), ‘The Negotiation’ (film, 2018), ‘Something in the Rain’ (drama, 2018), ‘Crash Landing on You’ (drama, 2019-2020) and ‘Thirty-Nine’ (drama, 2022).

Son Ye Jin is currently set to star in her Hollywood debut film, ‘The Cross’. While we await the movie, we’ve put together a fun way for you to revisit some of Son Ye Jin’s roles! Which of Son Ye Jin’s iconic characters is your favourite? Take part in our poll and share your pick with us.

Take the poll, below: