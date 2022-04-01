Thirty Nine Ep 11 & 12 Review: 5 heart-wrenching moments from the finale that absolutely wrecked us

‘Thirty Nine’ is a story of three female friends who are 39-years-old. Cha Mi Jo (Son Ye Jin) is the head dermatologist of a clinic in Gangnam. She is a warm character who grew up in a wealthy environment with a caring family and everything she could wish for. Jung Chan Young (Jeon Mi Do) dreamed of becoming an actress but ended up becoming an acting teacher instead. Although her way of speaking may seem blunt and harsh, the sincerity in her words makes her a character impossible to hate. Jang Joo Hee (Kim Ji Hyun) is a department store cosmetics manager. Due to her timid personality, she has yet to really experience a romantic relationship.

1. Chan Young’s deteriorating health

As the final episodes come in, Chan Young loses her strength and her close ones around her notice it all. She didn’t realise at the time but her family and friends rallied around her like a protective layer and took care of her at every given moment. She understood the value of warmth and love she received from her carefully cultivated relationship. While she was losing herself piece by piece, her close ones worked hard to keep whatever was left of her.

2. Chan Young, Mi Jo and Joo Hee’s evergreen friendship

One of the main themes of the drama was the strong friendship shared by the trio ever since they were teenagers but it just further strengthened over the years. As Mi Jo and Joo Hee understood Chan Young’s need for a funeral picture, Joo Hee got the group together for a fun photo session in order to have some smiling pictures of the former. Their comedic timings got us chuckling, which was the perfect comic relief amongst the sad scenes.

3. Jeong’s Kitchen

The attention turned on Jeong’s Kitchen, with Mi-Jo who managed to convince everyone to get involved to sort a kitchen renovation out. Hyeon Jun showed up and wasn’t happy he wasn’t consulted. After handing over some porridge for Chan Young, he got involved with the others, helping to fix the place up. They also had a big meal together but as fate would have it, it began snowing afterwards. Mi Jo sang ‘About Romance’ of which the lyrics hit too close to home which brought tears in the eyes of the trio.

4. Mi Jo’s tearful gesture towards Chan Young

It was always obvious that there was nobody who loved Chan Young the way Mi Jo did and she always had the right answers for her, which she did now too. Chan Young had passed on a list of people to call for her funeral which Mi Jo spun as a wonderful opportunity for those people to reconnect with Chan Young one last time. She was surprised to say the least but the scene was so emotional as she attended her living funeral but she managed to meet the precious people in her life, all thanks to Mi Jo

5. Chan Young’s last gesture towards Mi Jo

A couple months passed by as Chan Young passed away and everyone was following the wishes left by her. When her movie came out, all of them tearfully watched her cameo scene as it was the last time they could see her healthy and happy but Mi Jo never gathered the courage to watch her as she blamed herself for not being able to see Chan Young’s body before sending her off. She received a gift from Chan Young, which she had planned beforehand so Mi Jo didn’t suffer too much. The video that came along with the bracelet was absolutely heart-wrenching and it was one of the many ways to see the deep love they had for each other- they were platonic soulmates.

The drama taught us a lot- diligence, loyalty, friendship and how precious our lives really are. Like most slice of life dramas, it had its ups and downs but this drama will leave a dent in our hearts for the intense feelings it left us with in the end.

