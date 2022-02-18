Thirty Nine Ep 1&2 Review: 6 emotional moments to determine if you should continue watching

Leaning on each other through thick and thin, a trio of best friends stand together as they experience life, love and loss on the brink of turning 40. Cha Mi Jo (Son Ye Jin) is the head dermatologist of a clinic in Gangnam. She is a warm character who grew up in a wealthy environment with a caring family and everything she could wish for.

Jung Chan Young (Jeon Mi Do) dreamed of becoming an actress but ended up becoming an acting teacher instead. Although her way of speaking may seem blunt and harsh, the sincerity in her words makes her a character impossible to hate. Jang Joo Hee (Kim Ji Hyun) is a department store cosmetics manager. Due to her timid personality, she has yet to really experience a romantic relationship.

Let’s take a look at the various aspects of Ep 1 and 2 which will help you determine if you should continue watching the slice of life drama or not:-

Introduction to the trio

As mentioned before, the drama focuses on the life of the three best friends who are at the brink of 40 and are enjoying their life in their own ways. Episode 1 begins with Cha Mi Jo working in her dermatology clinic situated in Gangnam, one of the posh areas of Seoul, and calling them over for a treatment before she leaves for her sabbatical to the USA. While their playful banter is evident in every conversation, their true personalities are displayed when Cha Mi Jo gets accused of being a mistress by a couple of ladies and her friends come to rescue her. The hilarious fights and the conversation in the police stations shows how they are different from each other but still manage to get along!

Jung Chan Young and Kim Jin Seok paradox

Being a mouthy person, she tends to relay her opinions about everything and doesn’t usually get offended but Cha Mi Jo’s scathing remarks about her relationship with Kim Jin Seok always hit home. It’s later revealed that Jin Seok is married and with child but Chan Young doesn’t see their relationship as wrong because she was with him before, so it isn’t an affair. The tension is so obvious between these two but they only go around to eat or watch films, keeping it innocent but it seems as though they are playing with fire- to see how far one can do the bad deed without actually having to do the bad deed. His wife tries to mend her relationship with him but to no avail- his heart belongs to Chan Young

Jang Joo Hee, the cute ditz

While the other two are extremely opinionated and experienced, Jang Joo Hee seems like an innocent high schooler at 39. Always smiling and being the calm center of the group, Joo Hee manages to put a smile on your face every time she comes on-screen. Having never experienced love, she strives to find that person and while she may have found him, her low self esteem makes her believe that he wouldn’t be into her. Big eyes, sweet tone and calming voice adds flair to the trio.

Cha Mi Jo and Kim Sun Woo

The two episodes also focus on the budding relationship between Mi Jo and Sun Woo. They met at the Onnuri Child Care Center, the place where Mi Jo grew and got adopted. Initially, being cold to him, they still find themselves being attracted to each other. After meeting up a couple of times, they sleep with each other. Mi Jo was quick to draw a line between them afterwards, calling the previous night an ‘accident’. But soon she comes to know that Kim Sun Woo is the doctor who will be managing her office while she’s out on sabbatical, making their relationship even more complicated. Eventually, a drunk conversation reveals their true personalities to each other, giving us a riot!

Cha Mi Jo and her family

The first two episodes also show her relationship with her family- especially her older sister. A comical and sweet sister, Cha Mi Hyeon does everything in her power to take care of her baby sister, of course makes fun of her as well, as every older sibling does. Even though she was adopted, her family always doted on her, even as a 39 year old. After her parents got to know about sabbatical, they wanted her to stay here or take them with her to the US as they always worry about her. The drama displays how adoption truly works and the mind of the adopted.

The sad ending

The trailers and first episode give an insight to the sad ending of one of the friends. Mi Jo receives a call from the doctors. She suddenly bursts out of the office, hurriedly arriving at the hospital. The test results have come back and they don’t look good. Mi Jo heads straight in to see Jin Seok, calling him a jerk and promising to kill him. And as we cut forward in time, we see that same funeral again but this time with clarity over who the deceased is. It’s Chan Young. Mi Jo and Joo Hee are both distraught as they mourn the loss of their friend.

ALSO READ: ‘Hospital Playlist’ confirms bundled Blu-ray in the making; Details inside

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the episodes? Let us know in the comments below.