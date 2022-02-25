Thirty Nine Ep 3&4 Review: 5 shocking moments that sums up the heartbreaking episodes

Leaning on each other through thick and thin, 'Thirty Nine' is about a trio of best friends stand together as they experience life, love and loss on the brink of turning 40. The previous episodes were much happier compared to the current two as we were introduced to all the characters of the drama. Let’s take a look at some of the moments of episodes 3 and 4:-

Cha Mi Jo’s shocking behaviour

Episode 3 picks right up from the previous episode as Mi Jo tries to get a grip of the situation. As she goes to visit Chan Young in her studio, she overhears her friend being grilled over her previous ties with Jin Seok. Seon Ju calls her pathetic and that’s enough for Mi Jo to jump in and stick up for her friend. She marches right in and slaps her for disrespecting her friend. The former calls the cops on the latter and Mi Jo doesn’t deny what she’s done at the station as she continues to stew over the slap. Jin Seok eventually shuffles in and promises he’ll sort this out but when Mi Jo spots him, she leaves.

Kim Sun Woo’s effort to cheer up Mi Jo

From the beginning, Kim Sun Woo was there to support Mi Jo, even if she didn’t ask or want his help. He saw her pain and decided to be the comforter. From showing up with some spicy food to running together, he managed to break down her walls and she revealed her well-kept secret. Mi Jo finds comfort with Sun Woo, who ends up hugging her at the clinic.

Chan Young and Jin Seok’s messy relationship

In episode 4, Jin Seok announced to his wife that he will be divorcing her. She tries to stop him but he reveals a secret about her that shocked us! Their son, Joo Won, is not his biological son and it hit him hard because the only reason he married her was because of the pregnancy. He claimed that she was an unfit mother and he will be taking custody over him. The exchange puts Jin Seok in a completely different light from the previous episodes. As he reveals his secrets to Chan Young, she tries her best to make sure he doesn’t leave his wife and also reveals her diagnosis to him. Hearing the heartbreaking news, he immediately breaks down and cries in her lap. The scene was raw and realistic, displaying the true feelings of two long lost lovers.

Joo Hee and her shenanigans

Out of the three of them, Joo Hee receives the least amount of attention but whenever she’s on screen, she fills us with different kinds of emotions. From her drunk shenanigans to her taking in her friend’s news, it’s delightful to watch her. Even rapport with Park Hyun Joon begins to blossom as they awkwardly get to know each other but eventually find comfort in each other as they talk about their feelings and upsetting situations.

The Ending

As the three gear up to live happily for the rest of Chan Young’s life, they dress to the nines and complete their lifelong dream of going to a nightclub! They dance awkwardly but have fun doing so, forgetting all about their worries. As they happily walk away, Mi Jo sees Sun Woo trying to move his sister out of the hostess bar, a secret he wasn’t aware of until his friend revealed it to him but his sister refused to listen and went back. His heartbreaking stance and eyes hurt Mi Jo, she wanted to comfort the man who comforted her.

ALSO READ: Thirty Nine Ep 1&2 Review: 6 emotional moments to determine if you should continue watching

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Did you watch the episodes? Let us know in the comments below.