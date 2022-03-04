Thirty Nine Ep 5 & 6 Review: 4 favourite characters that won our hearts with their words and actions

On March 2 and 3, JTBC unveiled the 5th and 6th episodes of Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyun starrer ‘Thirty Nine’ and as the previous episodes, it took us on a rollercoaster ride! From the sweet friendship shared by the trio to the beautiful relationship that blossomed between Mi Jo and Kim Sun Woo and the unfortunate ending- the drama is surely keeping us gripped to our seats! Let’s take a look at some of our characters that won our hearts with their personality:-

Cha Mi Jo

Arguably one of the best characters to be created, Mi Jo becomes the strength and light of many people’s lives as she does everything in her power to help them or make their lives better. Despite being through many hardships, or maybe thankfully so, she learned to enjoy every happy moment. After Chan Young’s diagnosis, she was completely broken but soon, she gathered herself and tried her level best to keep her friend happy even though she found out that their friendship had an expiry date.

Jeon Chan Young

Currently the centre of the story, Chan Young is a foul-mouthed and blunt person who always means well even if she comes across rash. She is selfless and beautiful inside and out as she is willing to spend time solving the long term problems for her loved ones rather than on herself as she wants to leave the world with no regrets. At the same time, she is extremely scared at the thought of death at such a sudden age, as most would be. She usually does not carry her emotions on her sleeve despite being short-tempered.

Jang Joo Hee

Despite being the one whose story has been least explored, the last two episodes actually focused on the deep feelings of Joo Hee, the woman that is beyond the ditzy and unintentionally funny surface personality. Out of the trio, she has the most patience and experience. She silently understands the hardships people face and becomes the silent rock for them in various ways. Whether its to make soup after work hours for her sick friend or putting her feelings aside to give relationship advice to Park Hyun Joon, Joo Hee did it all! We cannot wait to see more of her in the coming episodes!

Kim Sun Woo

Throughout the drama, Sun Woo is shown as the sweet and soft spoken man- a completely fictional man but he just keeps raising our standards with the gestures he does for Mi Jo time and again. Despite being in a relationship with someone who is constantly caring for someone else, he tries his best to keep Mi Jo happy and is considerate of everything. His sweet personality and love for his loved ones is really endearing to watch.

What do you think of the episodes? Let us know in the comments below.