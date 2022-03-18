Thirty Nine Ep 7 & 8 Review: 5 astonishing moments that left us a blubbering mess

After a week of hiatus, we are glad to have our chaotic and beautiful trio back on screen again! JTBC’s slice of life drama featuring Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, Kim Ji Hyun and more has constantly left us teary-eyed with each episode and these two were no different. With old secrets unraveling to new relationships beginning- here are some moments from the latest episode that absolutely wrecked us.

Chan Young and Kim Sun Woo’s concern for Mi Jo

Episode 7 picks up right where the previous episode left off- with Mi Jo getting on her knees begging Kang Seo Joo (Seok Jin’s wife) to leave Chan Young from the mess. After the stressful incident, Sun Woo meets up with Chan Young to talk about Mi Jo’s concerning habits. They decide to take her golfing to take her mind off everything. This conversation shows how two people’s deep love for someone can also strengthen their bond.

Chan Young goes ahead to fulfil her long-living dream

After realising that she, too, has dreams that she could never complete, she decides to audition for a film. We come to know that she tried to go for an audition many years ago but as Seok Jin drove her to the place, they got into an accident- effectively leaving Seok Jin thinking it was his fault but Chan Young’s encouraging words gives him strength. The audition scene was heartbreaking and beautiful at the same time as she reveals her fears and emotions to the director- letting the viewers know that she is more than cancer.

Chan Young’s parents receive two shocking revelations

Kang Seo Joo makes a dirty move by revealing Seok Jin and Chan Young's relationship to her parents and all hell breaks loose! Her mom unleashes her anger on the three of them, feeling betrayed by her daughter as well as the two girls whom she treated like family. Chan Young tries to take the blame all on her but her mother would have none of that. She had no choice but to tell about her cancer, leaving her parents in shock. They try to be strong but to find out you will outlive your child is earth-shattering. Just the thought of that sends a shiver down our spine!

Joo Hee comforts Park Hyun Joon

As Hyun Joon comes to the realisation that his girlfriend and his view on life is very different, he decides to break up with her which she didn’t take to very well but he remained adamant to not let go of his happy place for the sake of the relationship. Later, she comes to the restaurant to drop off the gifts he gave her but Joo Hee gives it back to her, explaining that she would regret the decisions she makes in anger.

Mi Jo’s dilemma

Joo Hee’s mom reveals that she is aware of Mi Jo’s biological mother’s existence and had to hide it all these years because she was not a great person. After the revelation, Mi Jo’s world turns upside down, after all she found out about the one person she has been curious about her whole life. After seeing Kim Sun Woo’s reaction to him meeting her parents, she is further in the dumps. A conversation becomes an eye-opener for him as he understands her trust issues and deep-rooted problems.

