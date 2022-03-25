Thirty Nine Ep 9 & 10 Review: 5 tear jerking moments that absolutely stole our hearts

As we near the end of this beautiful series, let’s take a look at some of the moments that were amazing:-

Mi Jo’s birth mother turmoil

Mi Jo’s birth mother is all smiles and points out she’s living healthier behind bars. She’s completely nonchalant to leaving Mi Jo at the orphanage, not even bringing it up. When her mother claims she hasn’t seen her ‘in a while’, Mi Jo clenches her fists and decides to leave, claiming she has a stomach ache. She realised how different the woman she had pictured in her head would be.

Mi Jo’s protective layer

The episodes also highlighted how much her family truly loves her. From the beginning of the episode, it was obvious that Mi Hyeon loved her more than a sister and her family dotes on her as she is the youngest. She completely changes her behaviour with her family as she should. Her birth mother, on the other hand, had someone approach her for selfish reasons but her sister, boyfriend, parents and Joo Hee’s mom all surrounded her and did everything to protect her. But the person that stood out was Mi Hyeon as she understood her sister’s feelings without her even having to tell her. We usually see her bright and funny side but this episode showed the big protective sister side of hers.

Chan Young, Jin Seok, Sun Joo and Ju Won

The two episodes also saw a new side to Sun Joo, Jin Seok’s soon-to-be ex-wife, as she comes to know about Chan Young’s illness and regrets the harsh actions she took because she was scared of the deep love that Jin Seok had for Chan Young but not her. She decides to take Ju Won to England to have a second chance at life and as his mother. Chan Young cheers up Ju Won with a deep meaning book that touches his heart and brings a smile to his face. We can see why Jin Seok can’t help but fall for her, she is more than just brash talk and aggressive front- she is soft, caring and loving.

Mi Jo and Sun Woo relationship progresses

After being enlightened about the rude demands his father made to Mi Jo as well as her response, Sun Woo decided that enough was enough and he’s ready to spend the rest of his life with her. While he’d liked to propose with an engagement ring, given the circumstances, he presented her with a promise ring instead. The proposal scene was so beautifully shot and written that it just brought tears to our eyes.

Joo Hee and Mi Jo’s friendship

Another unexplored territory was Joo Hee and Mi Jo’s friendship. Usually, it’s all about Chan Young and Mi Jo and then Joo Hee joins them but she asks the question that many in a trio usually has, leaving us in a mess. Joo Hee felt the guilt over her mother hiding Mi Jo’s biological mother’s information but Mi Jo thanked her mom for keeping it a secret so she could enjoy her prime years with her friends and family- leaving Joo Hee’s mom with weight lifted. This shows how much Mi Jo and Chan Young truly love Joo Hee and do things to protect her.

What do you think of the episodes? Let us know in the comments below.