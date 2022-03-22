‘Thirty Nine’ star Lee Moo Saeng and Na In Woo joins Jeon So Min, Yum Jung Ah starrer new JTBC drama

JTBC's new Saturday and Sunday drama 'Cleaning Up' is about the struggle cleaners at a security firm have as they try to create a new destiny for themselves after overhearing about insider trading. Lee Moo Saeng and Na In Woo have been confirmed to join the cast after Jeon So Min, Yum Jung Ah and Kim Jae Hwa were confirmed as leads.

Lee Moo Saeng, who was praised as ‘existence itself is a masterpiece’ and even nicknamed 'Lee Moo Saeng Laurent', takes on the role of Lee Young Shin, a mysterious character. Young Shin is every woman’s dream. He is equipped with everything that women want, from romantic yet subtly sexy, clean looks to gentle words, so women's hearts can't help but fluctuate. He is an informant at a law firm, but the mysterious aspect of not knowing the exact job doubles the demonic nature that he might have.

Na In Woo, who has captured the hearts of women with the bright and cute 'Dang Daeng Mi', who is very active not only in dramas but also in entertainment programs, plays Doyoung, a doctoral student who rented a house for Eo Yong Mi (Yeom Jeong Ah). Doyoung, who is skilled in mechanical and electrical knowledge and dexterity, is pure and full of nerdy beauty. Above all, he has a warm heart, and anyone who shares even a little bit of his warmth will support Doyoung enthusiastically.

ALSO READ: Chun Woo Hee is an ‘Anchor’ with an opportunity of a lifetime in poster for new film releasing on THIS date

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.