‘Thirty Nine’ star Son Ye Jin tops drama actor brand reputation rankings for March; Check out the Top 10

The Korean Business Research Institute has released brand reputation rankings for drama actors for the month of March. Determined through data analysis of media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors, this month’s rankings look at dramas that aired between February 6, 2022, to March 6, 2022.

JTBC’s drama ‘Thirty Nine’ star Son Ye Jin topped this month’s list, with a brand reputation index of 6,510,613 points (participation index: 2,374,129; media index: 1,359,563; communication index: 1,279,871; community index: 1,497,050). Son Ye Jin’s keyword analysis saw high-ranking phrases including ‘Hyun Bin’, ‘Jeon Mi Do’, and ‘Kim Ji Hyun’. Meanwhile, her related terms included ‘marry’, ‘announce’, and ‘hot’ as the highest-ranking terms. Additionally, her positivity-negativity analysis showed a score of 82.89 percent positive reactions.

tVN’s ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ saw its leads ranking in the next two spots, with Kim Tae Ri at rank 2 with 5,380,605 points, and her co-star Nam Joo Hyuk at rank 3 with a brand reputation index of 4,824,060 points. Further, ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ stars Song Kang and Park Min Young ranked at number 4 (3,387,654 points) and 5 (3,207,677 points), respectively.

Check out the Top 10 drama actors in the list of brand reputation rankings for this month, below:

Son Ye Jin Kim Tae Ri Nam Joo Hyuk Song Kang Park Min Young Yeon Woo Jin Ji Hyun Woo Cha Seo Won Lee Se Hee Jeon Mi Do

