THIS actor from The Glory and Extraordinary Attorney Woo got married recently and shared photos on Instagram

A few days ago, on March 30th and 31st, a South Korean actor posted pictures from his wedding on his Instagram account. The aforementioned actor is none other than Heo Dong Won. He was most recently seen in the hit South Korean thriller ‘The Glory’. In the show, Heo Dong Won can be seen playing the role of Chu Jeong Ho, a school teacher who has a tense equation with Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo). Previously, Heo Dong Won was seen in ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’.

Heo Dong Won’s wedding post

While the actor actually got married earlier last month on March 1, this was the first time the world got to see a glimpse of his wedding ceremony. Besides sharing a fond memory with his followers, Heo Dong Won was also quick to thank all the guests who attended his wedding. He made a promise to follow his wife. His wife is reportedly a non-celebrity. Heo Dong Won is a South Korean actor who is known for playing some really memorable roles. While he started his career as a theatre artist, he later shifted his focus to dramas.

Heo Dong Won in ‘The Glory’

‘The Glory’ is a 2022 release that narrates the story of Moon Dong Eun, a victim of high-school bullying who has returned to the lives of her high-school bullies to seek revenge. Moon Dong Eun has to work her way up to reach a position where she can avenge the injustices that she was subjected to as a high school student. The present-day Moon Dong Eun is shown to be a homeroom teacher for young children. While she is already fighting against a group of privileged and remorseless people who once bullied her, her life at work is made harder by a colleague named Chu Jeong Ho (Heo Dong Won).

Heo Dong Won brilliantly portrayed the role of Chu Jeong Ho, a man of questionable morale. While his character did not have substantial screen time, he was able to do justice to his screen presence whenever he was on screen. He was so deeply engrossed in his character that he never failed to deliver the eerily disturbing aura of Chu Jeong Ho to the viewers.

