THIS gesture by BTS’ Jungkook in his debut solo album made ARMYs emotional

In a heartwarming gesture that touched the souls of ARMY worldwide, Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS, penned a touching letter to his fans in Golden, his debut released solo album. The letter is a heartfelt expression of gratitude and love, offering a glimpse into the artist's deep connection with his fans.

Jungkook's letter for ARMYs

Golden, Jungkook's solo album, not only showcases his musical prowess but also reveals his vulnerability and sincere emotions. The album contains a special treat for fans – a heartfelt letter from Jungkook himself.

Read the full letter:

“Hello. This is Jungkook. My first solo full-length album Golden is out in the world. Honestly, I don’t think I had a clear plan for it, but as my first single “Seven” got released, everything came to be realized.

As I’m someone who is always moving, I don’t think I thought about what was better, or what was worse, but as I began my solo promotions, I think that everything came into the picture. (Even so, I’m still a bundle of cluelessness.) I can’t say that the album you are looking at now is perfect, but I think that it is the best result of me trusting myself.

Even if there are imperfect parts, rather than thinking “I could’ve done better,” I just think that this is the best that I can do right now. This is how I will grow more. I’ll show you an even better side of myself in the future.”

He proceeds to thank everyone involved in the album's release, saying, “I hope that you think of this album as the start of Jungkook as a soloist. As I prepared for this album, I received a lot of help. Thank you to those who spent their time and effort on me. I truly am thankful as a person, rather than just an artist.

I’m still lacking so much. I know that myself. But I’m confident. I’ll shine even more in the future, and I’ll become a singer who can repay those who spent many hours for me. Thank you to everyone once more, for believing in and following me.

And ARMY, it took a long time for me to make decisions about myself. During this time, thank you so much for being a source of strength by my side. I’ll never forget it.

I’ll become a person who is more developed than now, and as a singer, I’ll work hard and grow so that I can show you a more perfect side of myself.

Thank you so much. Please trust me. I’ll repay you.”

Jungkook growing as an artist

Jungkook's letter, embedded within his solo album Golden, is an example of how far he has come and grown as an artist. It showcases the deep appreciation and love that BTS and all the members hold for their fans. The emotional letter reaffirms the unbreakable bond between the group and ARMY, and it's a beautiful reminder of the unique connection that sets BTS apart in the world of K-pop. As fans continue to support BTS, the group reciprocates with gestures of gratitude and love, making their journey together all the more special. Jungkook's heartfelt words will undoubtedly remain etched in the hearts of ARMY, a cherished memory of the artist-fan relationship that makes him so extraordinary and the album so special.

