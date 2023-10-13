'This is honestly pretty insane': Inside Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film premiere; from celebrity attendees to 'core memory' speech

One of the most anticipated releases of the final quarter of the year has been Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the concert film showcasing the magic of a Taylor Swift tour. The premiere of the movie saw Taylor Swift make a stylish appearance in a blue dress as she gave speeches, thanked people, enjoyed reactions, and posed for pictures. Held at the AMC Theaters at The Grove in Los Angeles, California, the event saw several public figures mark their attendance.

The 33-year-old met fans, heard their stories, and expressed her gratitude as videos from the premiere flooded the Internet. Here's everything we know including Swift's speech, the celebrity attendees, and more about the event for the two-hour and 48-minute long movie.

Inside Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film premiere

Celebrity attendees at premiere

Some of the known faces that appeared at the premiere included Beyoncé, Adam Sandler, Maren Morris, Molly Sims, Hayley Kiyoko, Simu Liu, Karamo Brown, Harry Jowsey, Rylee Arnold, Becca Tilley, Flava Flav, Julia Garner, Mariska Hargitay and Keleigh Teller. Swift's own family including her mother, father, and brother were also spotted on the special day.

Taylor Swift's speech at premiere

The concert film premiered on 13 screens and Swift went to each of them to thank everyone for coming and sharing how much this means to her. "This is, this is honestly pretty insane. This is a core memory for me," she said during one of her speeches. She added that she loves music and adores her career but has never had a fraction of the amount of fun she had on the Eras Tour before. The singer thanked her vocalists, crew, and team for being with her.

"They would go out on stage every single night -- in sickness or in health, in any weather conditions we would face, regardless of what was going on in our lives -- we pranced on that stage grinning because of what met us on the other side, and that was you," she continued. Swift expressed how it meant everything to her that the fans cared so much about it all. "You absolutely are the main characters in this film because that's what made the tour magical."

The pop star pointed out the attention to detail, preparation, passion, as well as intensity the Swifties showed throughout the magical experience and said that it made all the difference. The Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker mentioned how the love of the fans made them want to add even more shows and just keep doing the tour. "I think that I just have never felt this way about anything," she felt. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour released on October 13, 2023.

