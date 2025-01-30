‘This is so mean’: Was T.O.P skipped from being mentioned in Squid Game 2 promotions? Here's what we know

Squid Game Season 2 achieved massive success upon its release; however, it has also faced controversies. Recently, fans noticed that the cast has not been acknowledging T.O.P during promotional activities. Speculation suggests that his absence from the promotions may be due to the K-pop star’s contentious past, potentially leading to his exclusion.

During a recent interview Yang Dong Geun, one of the main characters in the series sat in an interview with Australian presenter Andy Trieu to discuss his role in Squid Game season 2. He was asked about the favorite artists he has worked with while creating music. Instead of directly naming T.O.P, he referred to him as "the friend who played Thanos."

Fans speculated that a production crew member may have subtly signaled Yang Dong Geun to avoid mentioning the former BIGBANG star. Following this, the actor swiftly redirected the conversation to other cast members.

T.O.P appeared in Squid Game Season 2, playing the role of Thanos, who entered the game after suffering a huge investment loss. Although his character became extremely popular among fans, the cast and crew are seemingly avoiding his name due to possible backlash for his controversial past.



In 2017, the artist received a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, due to marijuana use, which also led to his discharge from military service and a lower profile on social media. Following that, he stepped away from the entertainment industry for several years. Moreover, he also decided to part ways with BIGBANG, expressing that he did not want to cause further harm to the members. He also revealed that he was no longer in contact with them.

T.O.P has recently revealed that he ready to step into the music scene again. He is preparing new songs and will be released soon, delighting his fans and BIGBANG fandom as well.