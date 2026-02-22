This Week in Entertainment: Dhurandhar 2 trailer out in March to Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan reuniting post 47 years

From new promo release date to Hollywood actors' reported wedding, this week in entertainment had it all. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar Part two's trailer out will be out in the first week of March. Meanwhile, in the West, Hollywood saw the demise of Grey's Anatomy actor Eric Dane after his long battle with ALS. On the other hand, in South, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to reunite after 47 years for Nelson Dilipkumar's actioner whose promo is out now. Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan got married to girlfriend Sophie Shine.

Check out the important entertainment news from this week below:

1. Dhurandhar 2 trailer out in first week of March

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the trailer of the Ranveer Singh-led spectacle is slated to drop in the first week of March, around March 5, perfectly setting the stage for its grand Eid release. According to a source close to the development, Dhurandhar 2 promises to be bigger, grander, and far more intense. "The scale of the second part surpasses the first film in every aspect...from action to emotions and world-building. The team has expanded it like never before, and the trailer will give audiences a solid glimpse into the evolved world of Dhurandhar," revealed an insider.

The trailer is said to feature brand-new visuals that introduce unexplored territories within the narrative. However, what is truly grabbing attention in early previews is Ranveer Singh’s fierce transformation. “Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly the highlight of the trailer. His screen presence and physical transformation as Lyari’s King is being raved about internally. He brings a certain gravitas that will elevate the sequel to another level,” the source added.

2. KHxRK Promo Out: Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan reunite after 47 years

The 3-minute 46-second promo opens with Nelson wondering which room he should enter first. Then comes musician Anirudh Ravichander, who casually teaches him how to make that decision. He finally makes his way to Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s rooms, who seem confused about their outfits. Eventually, after making the mind-boggling decision of which shoe to sport and which jacket to wear, the stars reveal their looks.

With the track Aaja Raja playing in the background, the actors leave their rooms, only to face each other in the corridor. Cut to the rustic garage where Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth make a dashing entry. With a head-turning aura and looks that could kill, the stars attract the attention of the female mechanic present on site.

After seconds of slow walking without being interrupted by the glares and stares, they reach the car. In typical Rajinikanth style, the actor hands over the keys to his counterpart, full of swag. Well, the veterans are all set for the epic KH x RK reunion. But the actors have a very important question for Nelson and Anirudh: Who is the hero? It seems that the audience will have to wait patiently to get an answer to this burning query.

For the unaware, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are reuniting after 47 years. The duo last shared screen space in 1979's film, Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum.

3. Grey's Anatomy actor Eric Dane passes away

Eric Dane has passed away as of February 19, 2026. According to a PEOPLE report, the popular actor was said to have passed away that afternoon in the presence of his friends and family. A note from his family confirmed that his demise came following his ‘courageous battle’ with ALS. His family has asked to keep the rest of the details private as they mourn the loss.

Back in April 2025, the star revealed his diagnosis and was met with an outpouring of support and encouragement from his many fans around the world. The actor went on to speak about his wishes to fight the battle as much as possible. Confirming his passing, his family shared, "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."

They reiterated his passionate advocacy for ‘awareness and research’ about ALS, and added, “[He was] determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

4. Did Zendaya and Tom Holland Secretly Get Married?

As per a Hello! report, the 29-year-old was photographed alongside film producer Josh Lieberman in Los Angeles on Wednesday. While going for a laid-back look in a white jacket over a plain T-shirt and some loose trousers, it was her hand that grabbed the most eyeballs. It was belatedly shared that she had swapped out her 5-carat diamond ring from fiancé Tom Holland for a shiny gold band on her ring finger, leading to questions about whether the two lovers had gotten married in a secret ceremony already.

While Zendaya and Tom Holland have not commented on the same, the same could very well be possible for the couple, who have always opted for privacy around their relationship. Previously, there were a lot of questions about the duo possibly getting married this year; however, her close friend and popular stylist, Law Roach, had shared in July 2025 that the process hadn’t even been started back then. Six months on, and we think it’s very much achievable that the two held a small ceremony without the knowledge of the world.

5. Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine Wedding

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has entered wedlock once again, marrying entrepreneur Sophie Shine in a wedding ceremony filled with festive fervor. The official announcement was made by the couple through a shared post on social media. Taking to their official social media handles, Shikhar and Sophie wrote, “Mr. & Mrs. Dhawan.” Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal also shared pictures from the wedding, captioning them, “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai.”

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine were first spotted together during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. Dhawan had also hinted at their relationship during a media conclave. Earlier, the couple celebrated their haldi ceremony on February 20, with Sophie sharing photographs from the occasion on her Instagram account.

This marriage marks Shikhar’s second, following his official separation from his ex-wife, Aesha Mukerji, in October 2023. The former couple were married for 11 years and have one son.

