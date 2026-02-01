This Week In Entertainment: Mohanlal announces L367, Ram Charan and Upasana welcome twins to Mardaani 3 release

From film announcement, movie release to birth announcement and Grammy Awards 2026 nominations' update, this week in entertainment had it all. Social media celebrated when Mohanlal announced his next film, which has been tentatively titled as L367. On the big screen, Mardaani 3 starring Rani Mukerji in the lead released in the theaters worldwide. Meanwhile, in the West, Hollywood has been mourning the passing away of veteran actor Catherine O'Hara. On the other hand, at the Grammy Awards 2026, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and Bad Bunny are in the forefront with nominations for their songs and albums.

Check out the important entertainment news from this week below:

1. Mohanlal announces L367 with director Vishnu Mohan

Taking to his official social media handle, Mohanlal penned, “With immense joy, I announce my next project, L367. I am truly delighted to collaborate with director Vishnu Mohan on this exciting venture, produced by Shri Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. Looking forward to this new chapter and seeking all your love, blessings, and good wishes as we begin this beautiful journey together.”

Sharing the update, the actor also unveiled an intriguing poster. The new look features two lanes of a road, with one filled with cars hustling toward a destination, while a single car travels in the opposite direction. Filmmaker Vishnu Mohan made his debut in 2022 with the Unni Mukundan–starrer drama thriller Meppadiyan.

2. Ram Charan and Upasana welcome their twins

In a recent social media post, Ram Charan and Upasana shared the news of the arrival of their twins. Ram Charan posted on Instagram, “Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude. The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I’m very thankful to all our fans, family and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment.”

Meanwhile sharing the good news, Chiranjeevi wrote on X, “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes. - Chiranjeevi & Surekha.”

3. Mardaani 3 releases in theaters worldwide

Rani Mukerji is back as ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy with the release of Mardaani 3. Mardaani 3, directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by YRF Studios, delves into one of the most disturbing crimes, focusing on child trafficking.

Rani Mukerji once again proves why Shivani Shivaji Roy belongs to her. Her portrayal of the conflict between personal and professional duty is executed with remarkable restraint. She doesn’t overplay emotions; instead, she lets them simmer, making the impact far stronger.

