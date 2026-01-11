This Week In Entertainment: Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's wedding, Parasakthi, The Raja Saab’s release to Toxic teaser

From star-studded wedding celebrations to headline-making divorces and cinematic updates, this week in entertainment had it all. Social media has been abuzz with glimpses from Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s pre-wedding festivities, including their sangeet, haldi, and a dreamy Catholic wedding. On the big screen, Sivakarthikeyan-led Parasakthi and The Raja Saab starring Prabhas in the lead released in theatres, while Yash’s powerful Toxic teaser set the internet on fire. Meanwhile, Hollywood made waves with news surrounding Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban and Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer’s reported divorces.

Check out the important entertainment news from this week below:

1. Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Udaipur wedding

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s pre-wedding celebrations were a joyous and intimate affair, with vibrant traditions and close-knit festivities. From the lively sangeet filled with music and dance to the colourful haldi ceremony, every function reflected warmth and love. Pictures and videos from the celebrations quickly went viral, offering fans a glimpse into the couple’s special moments with family and friends including Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Varun Sharma among others. Kriti Sanon added to the charm by doing her elder sister duties during the festivities and showering love on her younger sibling. The celebrations culminated in a serene white wedding, making it a memorable occasion for the bride and groom.

2. Parasakthi and The Raja Saab theatrical release

Parasakthi had a grand theatrical release on January 10, 2026, and already generated a strong buzz among moviegoers. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role and is directed by Sudha Kongara, who is known for her rooted yet powerful storytelling. Backed by an ensemble supporting cast of Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan, and Atharvaa, the film promises an intense cinematic experience for the big screen.

Meanwhile, The Raja Saab marks Prabhas’ return to the theatres in a genre-blending entertainer. Helmed by Maruthi, the film features Prabhas as the main lead alongside Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Nidhhi Agerwal, among others. The Raja Saab released on January 9, 2026, and is now running houseful in theatres.

3. Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' teaser

Rocking Star Yash set the internet ablaze with the release of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' teaser. The glimpse introduces his character Raya, who comes across as a dangerous man. The teaser was unveiled by the makers on Thursday, January 8, 2026, making the moment even more special as it coincided with Yash’s 40th birthday.

4. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban divorce; Amy Schumer announces her divorce

Hollywood witnessed emotional headlines this week as reports emerged about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s divorce, bringing an end to one of the industry’s most admired marriages. The Oscar-winning actress and the country music rockstar, who were together for many years and share two daughters, have largely kept their divorce details private.

Meanwhile, comedian and actor Amy Schumer officially announced her divorce from husband Chris Fischer. The couple, who share a son, confirmed their separation with mutual respect, emphasizing co-parenting and friendship.

5. Mardaani 3 announcement

Mardaani 3 will see Rani Mukerji reprising her role of fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. The YRF movie is all set to hit the theatres this month end on January 30, 2026.

