This Week in Entertainment: Pralay to be Ranveer Singh's most expensive film to Ram Charan, Upasana naming their twins

From new film project, reuniting to help a colleague to star kids' naming ceremony, this week in entertainment had it all. Sonu Sood was the first person to offer help to Rajpal Yadav. Social media celebrated when Chiranjeevi had announced the birth of Ram Charan and Upasana's twins. Charan and Upasana had the twins' naming ceremony this week. Pinkvilla exclsuively reported that Ranveer Singh's next film Pralay is touted as the most expensive and ambitious film of his career. Meanwhile, in the West, Hollywood is buzzing with the wedding rumors of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. On the other hand, in South, Thalapathy Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan will not release before April 2026.



Check out the important entertainment news from this week below:



1. Pralay touted as Ranveer Singh's career's most expensive film



After the historic success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh is ready for his next, which is being touted as the most ambitious film of his career. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the actor is excited for Pralay, a high-concept zombie drama set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, to be directed by Jai Mehta. Being made on Rs 300 crore budget, approx, the film marks the most expensive standalone project of Ranveer’s career.

A source close to the development revealed, “Ranveer has entered into a backend profit-sharing deal and is involved in every stage, from script development to VFX planning. This is also the maiden venture under his production banner, Maa Kasam Films, making it even more special for him.” We also heard that Pralay will rely heavily on VFX and content equally. Pralay is set to go on floors from May or June 2026.



2. Celebs come forward to help Rajpal Yadav



Sonu Sood stepped forward to extend support and help Rajpal Yadav get back on his feet. Taking to X, Sood announced that Rajpal Yadav would be part of his upcoming film and appealed to the film fraternity to rally behind the actor. In his post, Sood wrote, "Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us...producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry".

Joining the chorus of support, actor Gurmeet Choudhary also voiced his concern and pledged help. He tweeted, "It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase. He has given us countless smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Today, he needs us. As a fellow actor and as a human being, I am stepping forward to help in whatever way I can. I humbly request all producers, directors, and members of our film fraternity let’s come together, with compassion and humanity, and find a solution. Our industry is a family. And family does not abandon its own."

3. Ram Charan, Upasana name their twins Shiv Ram, Anveera Devi



Chiranjeevi shared the first look from the naming ceremony of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s newborn twins, expressing his happiness. He wrote on X, “With boundless joy and divine grace, we are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings.” The Godfather star further spoke about the origins of the two kids’ names, going on to write how Shiva Ram is a ‘profound confluence of two eternal ideals,’ with “Shiva” being inspired by Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad and “Ram” from Ram Charan. The boy’s name ‘signifies the harmony between inner power and responsible action.’

Meanwhile, he called the girl child, Anveera Devi’s name, ‘a rare and powerful expression of the Divine Feminine.’ Here, Anveera is inspired by the blessings of Kanaka Durga Devi, and reflects ‘grace, courage and unwavering strength.’

4. Jana Nayagan to not release before April



According to a recent post by the Canadian distribution company York Cinemas, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan will not be released before April 30, 2026. The official statement was shared by the team via their social media handle. Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Dear Patrons, please note that the movie Jana Nayagan will not be released before April 30th.”

5. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to get married soon



Recently, the New Heights podcast, run by Travis Kelce himself with his brother Jason Kelce, announced that it would be undergoing a one and a half month break. While the reason for the same was not confirmed in the announcement, they added that the hosts would be back to share their conversations with more people, anticipating a star-studded lineup.

Later, a fan successfully seeded doubt in other Swifties’ minds with the post, “WATCH OUT! Travis & Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights is taking a 6-week break. Speculation rises that his wedding with Taylor Swift is happening in this period.”

ALSO READ: Pralay Exclusive: Ranveer Singh gears up for the most expensive and ambitious film of his career - Budget Revealed