This Week in Entertainment: Raja Shivaji, The Devil Wears Prada 2 release in theaters to Aditya Roy Kapur dating Tara Sutaria

From new movie releases to film update, this week in entertainment had it all. Social media celebrated when Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji released in theaters on May 1, 2026. Pinkvilla exclusively reported Salman Khan will begin Raj and DK's superhero film from October 2026. Aditya Roy Kapur is now dating Tara Sutaria. Meanwhile, Hollywood saw the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2. In South, former couple Naga Chaitanya, Samantha attended the same wedding. Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi were seen gracing Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas' wedding.

Check out the important entertainment news from this week below:

1. Raja Shivaji and Ek Din release in theaters



Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raja Shivaji released worldwide on May 1, 2026, to mark the occasion of Maharashtra Day. The film chronicles the rise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, essayed by Riteish Deshmukh, not just as a fearless warrior, but as a visionary leader who dreamt of Swarajya (freedom), self-rule for his people. Set in the early 1600s, the film captures his relentless battle against the Mughals, the Nizams, and the Adilshahi Sultanate, all while carrying the responsibility of protecting his land, people, and identity. Apart from Deshmukh, it also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Sachin Khedekar, Sanjay Dutt, Genelia Deshmukh, Bhagyashree, Amole Gupte.

Ek Din released on May 1, 2026, clashing with Raja Shivaji. Backed by Aamir Khan, Ek Din stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles with Sai making her Hindi film debut. Ek Din marks the third film of Junaid Khan after Maharaj and Loveyapa. While the former was a direct-to-OTT release, the latter was a box office flop. It also stars Kunal Kapoor, Kavin Dave, Jenifer Emmanuel, Astha Gulati, and others. The film centers on a couple whose time together is limited by a rare memory disorder. The movie is reportedly an adaptation of the popular Thai film One Day.

2. Salman Khan to begin Raj and DK's superhero film from October 2026

Recently, Pinkvilla broke the news that Salman Khan is all set to step into the superhero space with The Family Man creators Raj and DK. Now, we bring another exclusive update on the much-anticipated film. Salman Khan and Raj & DK’s film gears up to go on floors in October 2026. Touted as a high-concept action entertainer, the project is being produced by Atul Agnihotri, with talks underway with Mythri Movie Makers to come on board as the studio partner. There has been speculation around the film’s female lead, particularly with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

3. Aditya Roy Kapur is now dating Tara Sutaria; Report

Aditya Roy Kapur has been one of the most eligible bachelors in the film industry for a few years now, often making headlines for his personal life. Now, it appears that the actor may be dating Tara Sutaria, making them the newest celebrity couple in town. According to Filmfare, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria are currently seeing each other. The duo reportedly started dating after the actress parted ways with Veer Pahariya. However, this claim is based solely on reports, and neither Aditya nor Tara has reacted to it so far.

4. Former couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha attended the same wedding

Naga Chaitanya, along with his wife Sobhita Dhulipala, was recently spotted at Sunil Narang’s daughter Simran’s wedding in Hyderabad. Apart from Chay, his ex-wife and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also seen attending the same event alongside her husband Raj Nidimoru, making it a rare occasion where all four were present.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were married earlier. The couple, who were friends before dating, tied the knot in 2017 in a ceremony held in Goa. However, they separated a few years later and officially divorced in 2021. Chay remarried actress Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024.

Samantha later remarried, tying the knot with The Family Man creator Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025. This marked Raj Nidimoru’s second marriage, as he was previously married to Shhyamali De.

Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi attend Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas' wedding

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Tirumala on April 29, 2026. Industry stalwart, megastar Chiranjeevi made a grand entry, looking timeless as always. Nagarjuna, also graced the reception. He brought his signature charm and elegance to the stage and congratulated the newlyweds for stepping into the new and wonderful phase of life.

5. The Devil Wears Prada 2 releases worldwide

With the constantly changing world of journalism, Miranda Priestly, who is the editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine Runway is at its wits end as an ill-fated article threatens its standing in the world of publications. Desperate to save themselves from ruin, she heads out to a luxury brand where her ex-assistant, Emily Charlton, now stands as a senior executive and has the funds to help.

Their deeply buried past stands in between the business of the magazine, and in comes Andy Sachs to save the day as the new Features Editor. The Devil Wears Prada 2 carries itself with pride and authenticity, holding a big, fat mirror to the face of the journalism industry and what has become of it, or rather what is left of it.

The film released on May 1, 2026 worldwide to packed theaters. It stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, Conrad Ricamora, Tracie Thoms, Tibor Feldman.

ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji Movie Review: Riteish Deshmukh shoulders history with sincerity in this stirring tale of Swarajya