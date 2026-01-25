This Week In Entertainment: Shah Rukh Khan’s King release date teaser to Sinners bags 16 nominations in Oscars 2026

Another week has gone by, and we are gearing up to begin a brand-new one after several interesting developments that caught our attention. Ahead of the new week, let’s take a look back at some of the top news stories that generated the most buzz.

Top Important News From This Week

1. Shah Rukh Khan King Release Date

Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand are all set to reunite on the big screen after the massive success of Pathaan with their upcoming film, King. The makers have now officially announced the film’s release date with a special glimpse.

In the latest video, King has been confirmed to release on December 24, 2026, coinciding with Christmas. The action-packed film features Suhana Khan as the co-lead, along with Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukherjee, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Arshad Warsi in supporting roles.

As per ongoing speculation, the film is said to be heavily inspired by Luc Besson’s action thriller Léon: The Professional. With Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the movie will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his second collaboration with the actor after Jawan.

2. Brooklyn Beckham lashes out at parents, citing no chance for reconciliation

After years of speculation suggesting a strained relationship with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham’s son, Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly penned a note lashing out at them. The professional photographer accused his parents of attempting to ruin his relationship with his now-wife, Nicola Peltz.

The 26-year-old took to social media to share a detailed account of events surrounding his wedding, including an incident in which he recalled his mother allegedly hijacking his dance with his wife. Brooklyn claimed that Victoria danced with him inappropriately in front of guests, stating that he had never felt more humiliated in his life.

He further alleged that Victoria called him “evil” during the wedding planning phase because he chose to include his nanny and Nicola’s nanny at their wedding table.

Reacting to the situation, David Beckham later stated that children sometimes make mistakes on social media and added that he believes in allowing his kids to learn from their own errors.

3. CBFC yet to make final call on Jana Nayagan’s certification

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan is yet to hit theatres after it was initially slated for release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal. With matters still unresolved, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has clarified that the 14 cuts previously suggested to the makers were only an “intermediary” decision, and that a final verdict is still pending.

Reports also suggest that the film may face issues with its streaming partner due to the uncertainty surrounding its release date.

For the uninitiated, Jana Nayagan is a political action drama announced as Thalapathy Vijay’s final cinematic outing. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film stars Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and Pooja Hegde as co-leads.

4. Michael B. Jordan starrer Sinners scripts history as film gets 16 nominations in the Oscars 2026

The nominations for the Oscars 2026 were officially announced by the Academy earlier this week, with Sinners making history. The Michael B. Jordan-starrer received nominations in 16 categories, becoming the most-nominated film in a single year.

Director Ryan Coogler’s supernatural thriller surpassed the previous record of 14 nominations held by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land. Coogler, Jordan, and Wunmi Mosaku were each nominated in their respective directing, writing, and acting categories.

