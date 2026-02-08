This Week In Entertainment: Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na 2 in the making to Akshay Kumar's Bhoot Bangla locking new release date

From film announcement, new movie release date to Hollywood stars breakup, this week in entertainment had it all. Social media celebrated when Pinkvilla broke the news of Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan teaming up for Main Hoon Na 2. Akshay Kumar starrer Bhoot Bangla has locked a new release date. Meanwhile, in the West, Hollywood saw the breakup of Outer Banks star Chase Stokes and singer Kelsea Ballerini for the third time. On the other hand, in South, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to reunite for a film, and Ram Charan and Upasana headed home with their newborn twins.



1. Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan's Main Hoon Na 2 in the making



After the much-anticipated King, Shah Rukh Khan is likely to reunite with filmmaker Farah Khan after almost 12 years. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Main Hoon Na 2 is emerging as the front-runner to be King Khan’s next big-screen outing. According to our sources, "Farah Khan has cracked an exciting double-role concept for Shah Rukh Khan, which has excited the superstar. The idea is said to elevate the emotion and entertainment quotient of the sequel, while SRK will explore two contrasting characters."

"The film will be a patriotism galore, with the original cast returning. The central theme revolves around a new threat to India, and the narrative will balance action with comedy. Interestingly, the core story idea has come from Shah Rukh Khan himself," the source confirms, adding further that the idea is being developed into a screenplay by Aakash Kaushik.



2. Bhoot Bangla locks new release date

Bhooth Bangla is gearing up to meet the fans even sooner! The upcoming comedy horror film has announced that it will now be released on April 10, 2026. Previously, it was revealed that the movie will be made available in theaters on May 15, 2026, however the makers have now announced that the project has been preponed by more than a month’s time.

Akshay Kumar announced on February 7 that Bhooth Bangla will now hit the theaters on April 10, 2026. Taking to his Instagram account, the actor wrote, “Bhooth Bangla ka countdown rewind! 15 May (X) 10 April (check). Milte hain theatres mein.” (The countdown rewinds for Bhooth Bangla, see you in the theaters).



3. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to reunite for a film?

According to a report by Movies Singapore, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are set to share the screen soon in what is said to be a slice-of-life entertainer. The film is reportedly centred on a tale of friendship and is expected to be a light-hearted story. As of now, these remain rumours, and nothing has been officially confirmed by the makers. However, the report also suggests that the promo will be used to pitch the film to OTT platforms.

Apparently, the movie’s promo shoot is currently underway on a two-floor set, with one floor designed as a hotel and the other as a mechanic’s workshop. Similar to the Jailer and Jailer 2 promos, the upcoming glimpse is also expected to feature Nelson Dilipkumar and Anirudh Ravichander, and will reportedly be shot by acclaimed filmmaker Rajiv Menon.



4. Ram Charan and Upasana go home with twins

The Konidela-Kamineni family is growing bigger and happier! Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni welcomed a set of twins on January 31, 2026, as previously reported. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy and a baby girl following the birth of their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, on June 20, 2023. After Chiranjeevi’s announcement of the births on his social media accounts, the couple was discharged from the hospital on February 5, with their newborns.

The star couple, Ram Charan and wife Upsana Konidela, were photographed outside the hospital as they were spotted leaving in a black car with tinted windows, providing complete privacy to the family. Their tight security comes mere days after the actor and his 2-year-old daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, were mobbed by fans outside the hospital as the father took in the young one to meet her new siblings.



5. Outer Banks Star Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini Breakup

Hollywood couple Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini have called it quits, again! The two stars who have been dating since January 2023. According to US Weekly, the duo decided to part ways once again, just weeks after announcing that they were back together in a New Year’s post. Sources have claimed that the songstress is done with her boyfriend of 3 years, while he still holds on to the hope of getting back together.

The couple, which first connected as she slid into his DMs, has finally ended things after two previous breakups did not survive. “Kelsea and Chase have broken up again. It happened just the other day,” revealed the outlet. It is believed that the singer is taking this split better than the last two. Meanwhile, the Tell Me Your Secrets star “still isn’t ready to give up” on their relationship.

