This Week In Entertainment: Thalapathy Vijay goes official with Trisha Krishnan to Dhurandhar 2 trailer out

From trailer release, celeb wedding to Hollywood stars going official, this week in entertainment had it all. Social media celebrated when Pinkvilla broke the news of Salman Khan signing an action thriller with Dil Raju and Vamshi Paidipally. Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 trailer is out now. Meanwhile, in the West, Hollywood saw singer-actress Camila Cabello goes Instagram official with boyfriend Henry Chalhoub. On the other hand, in South, Thalapathy Vijay stepped out with Trisha Krishnan amid ongoing divorce with wife Sangeetha.



Check out the important entertainment news from this week below:



1. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Out

Ranveer Singh is back with the release of the most-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and it’s everything the audience has been looking forward to. With an extra dose of action, drama, and suspense, the trailer gives a peek into the upcoming actioner. The 3-minute 25-second trailer opens with Ajay Sanyal (played by R. Madhavan) being intimidated by terrorists. But the moment he tries to insult the country, Ranveer Singh channels Hamza Ali Mazari and takes them down, all at once. After Rehman Dakait’s assassination, Hamza has been wreaking havoc on the streets of Liyari. Now, the biggest question is: Who will be Liyari’s new leader?



2. Salman Khan signs an action thriller with Dil Raju and Vamshi Paidipally

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Salman Khan has locked his next big film. The superstar has signed on for a big-budget action thriller backed by noted producer Dil Raju, and it will be directed by National Award winner Vamshi Paidipally. The yet-untitled film is set to go on floors in April and will present Salman in a never-before-seen avatar. The film will mark Salman Khan's immediate next project after Battle of Galwan, and that he is expected to jump on to this project once he wraps up other commitments. With the scale that Dil Raju is known for and Vamshi Paidipally’s love for commercial storytelling, the collaboration will leave the industry stunned.

According to our sources, the project is being mounted on a grand scale and will feature a massive ensemble cast from both the Hindi and South Indian film industries. The makers are currently in talks with an A-list actor to play the female lead, though the final casting is still under wraps. A source reveals, “Salman loved the script and the commercial ingredients it brings to the table. It’s a high-octane action thriller with a strong emotional core. Vamshi Paidipally is planning to present Salman Khan in a completely new avatar with a distinct look, which is something that excited him instantly.”



3. Thalapathy Vijay goes official with Trisha Krishnan

Thalapathy Vijay's divorce from his wife of 27 years, Sangeetha Sornalingam, is one of the most talked-about happenings on social media right now. Amid rumors of him dating actress Trisha Krishnan and the delay of supposedly his last film, Jana Nayagan, the actor has remained mostly silent. Making a mark with a joint appearance with his Leo co-star, he made a big statement, and hours before doing so, his bodyguard seemingly hinted at the star’s take with a cryptic note about not paying any heed to the rumors.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan made an appearance together at the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh's son in Chennai on Thursday evening. While not directly responding to any rumors surrounding their relationship and making a quick stop, their decision to attend the event while getting out of the same car was a big move amid his ongoing divorce proceedings with his wife, Sangeetha.



4. Celebs at Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy Wedding

Several biggies from South recently attended Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s pre-wedding reception. On March 6, 2026, the couple got married, and the intimate event was also graced by the who’s who of the entertainment world. Chiranjeevi was spotted exiting the venue with his entourage. The superstar got dressed up in a white embroidered bandhgala with matching pants. Among the others who came to attend Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s wedding were Pawan Kalyan, actress Parvati Nair, Lokesh Kangaraj, Saidharam Tej, Venky Mama, Raashi Khanna, Suriya, and more.

Lovebirds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi also arrived to be part of Sirish and Nayanika’s union. After enjoying the starry soiree, the couple exited hand-in-hand. Ram Charan has attended almost all the wedding functions. But at the wedding, her made sure to bring his wife Upasana along. While Ram looked dapper in an all-black fit, his wife stole the show in a golden and purple ensemble. Ram also took to social media and dropped an inside picture with the couple to wish them well for their new phase of life.

5. Camila Cabello Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Henry Chalhoub



Camila Cabello has completely moved on! The American singer seemingly took a big step in her relationship with Henry Junior Chalhoub this week! Sharing snaps from her 29th birthday celebration, the Fifth Harmony star included a small but firm detail confirming her dating status with the Lebanese billionaire. Alongside her photo dump, included a sweet picture of her man staring at her lovingly as she celebrated her big day.

On March 5, 2026, local time, a couple of days after her actual birthday, Camila Cabello took to her Instagram account to share a bunch of photos from her childhood and her party commemorating turning 29. Hidden amid her baby image, some goofy moments, a massive cake, and some affirmations was a photo of her and beau Henry Chalhoub. She wrote, “bday swag (flowers and hearts emojis) i wrote my yearly list on my email letter. 29 things I learned by 29. thank you for the wishes and kisses.”

She previously showed off his hand in a post back in July 2025, but this is the first time his face has made an appearance.

