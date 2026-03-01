This Week in Entertainment: Vijay, Rashmika tie the knot to Ramayana July trailer launch, Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha divorce

From new trailer release to South actors' wedding, this week in entertainment had it all. Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana trailer to be out in July. Meanwhile, in the South, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna finally tied the knot. On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha are headed for a divorce. On the TV front, Dipika Kakar shared health update amid Cancer treatment.



Check out the important entertainment news from this week below:



1. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tie the knot

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are officially married! After remaining tight-lipped about their relationship for a long time, the star couple held a wedding ceremony on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, surrounded by their close friends and family. A Telugu Hindu wedding was held at a private location with Coorg-style rituals to follow in the evening. The duo has chosen to honor both their traditional roots in this union. On the evening of Thursday, the two dropped their first photos from their traditional wedding ceremonies, sharing the happy memories with their fans.



2. Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha headed for a divorce

Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam have been married for nearly 27 years after tying the knot in 1999. However, it is now being reported that the couple may be heading for a divorce after more than two decades of marriage. According to reports by Sun News and Thanthi TV, Sangeetha Sornalingam has filed for divorce. The actor has reportedly been asked to appear in person on April 20, 2026. As per the reports, Vijay’s wife has accused him of having an extramarital affair with an actress and claimed that she became aware of it in April 2021. This allegedly led to their separation.



3. Ramayana trailer launch in July

San Diego Comic-Con may get its big Bollywood nod soon! According to reports on February 28, the upcoming film adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari will be heading to the US for the launch of the official trailer of the film ahead of its release this Diwali. While the makers seem not to have locked in any fixed plan, a recent early screening of the film internationally has managed to impress viewers. The film’s first look was shared back in 2025 ahead of its release later this year. The creators are reportedly in advanced talks for the same at the upcoming SDCC this July.

Certain reports also suggest that the movie may head to film festivals around the world before being made available in theaters across India and the globe. Produced by Namit Malhotra, with Nitesh Tiwari at its helm, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Yash as Ravana. Other important roles are being portrayed by Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and more. Amitabh Bachchan has been reported to join, along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.



4. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to marry on June 13

According to Entertainment Tonight, the superstar artist and the NFL tight-end player are all set to tie the knot. Reportedly, their wedding will take place at the famed Ocean House in Rhode Island. ET reports that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to get married on June 13, 2026. The chosen date carries special meaning. Swift has long embraced the number 13 as her lucky charm; a symbol she has referenced throughout her career and one tied to her December 13 birthday. The wedding preparations are already underway, with official paperwork anticipated to be completed within the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that the bride secured the venue despite high demand, underscoring the scale and importance of the event. The celebration is expected to blend glamour with personal touches. Rapper Flavor Flav has publicly offered to officiate, adding an unexpected twist to the ceremony. Apart from her best friends Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, British TV personality Graham Norton is rumored to be among the invited guests, alongside close friends and prominent figures from the entertainment and sports worlds.



5. Dipika Kakar shares health update amid Cancer treatment

Actress Dipika Kakar has been battling stage 2 liver cancer after announcing it last year. The 39-year-old got it removed via surgery in June 2025 and has since been recovering. But last week she discovered a cyst in her stomach, which was causing pain and discomfort, and she had to be admitted to the hospital for a small procedure, as per her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim. She has since returned home and, in a new vlog update on her YouTube channel, revealed the details.

Sharing how the recurrence of an issue is not kind on the patient’s mind, she said, “This time, when I was going for the procedure, I was very anxious. I was crying a lot. The doctors calmed me down. This time, the procedure wasn’t in the OT, it was in the CT room. It’s a process called RFA, where they burned my cyst, and because it was very small, we were able to do it this way. If it had been bigger, the procedure would have been more difficult."

The actress requested her viewers to pray for her speedy recovery.

