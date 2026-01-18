This Week In Entertainment: Yash's Toxic under fire, Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur's wedding rumors to Dhamaal 4 release date

From announcement of upcoming film release date to headline-making wedding rumors and divorce, this week in entertainment had it all. Social media has been abuzz due to Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups coming under fire after a political party's women wing issued a complaint with Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSCW). On the other hand, wedding rumors of Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur were all over the internet. The Korean rapper, Gaeko and his wife Kim Su Mi announced their divorce after 14 years. On the weekend, makers of Dhamaal 4 revealed its release date.



Check out the important entertainment news from this week below:



1. Yash's Toxic comes under fire due to complaint issued to KSCW



Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has found itself in a new controversy. Leaders from the women’s wing of a political party’s state unit formally raised objections to the film’s teaser. The group met officials of the Karnataka State Women’s Commission (KSWC) and submitted a complaint, urging the authorities to take action over visuals from Geetu Mohandas directorial that they claim are objectionable. Following the submission, the KSWC wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Monday, seeking what it described as “appropriate action” regarding the teaser. In its communication, the Commission requested the CBFC to examine the matter as per established rules and submit a detailed action-taken report. In the petition, they have alleged that certain scenes in the teaser contain “obscene and explicit content” that could negatively affect the social well-being of women and children.



2. Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur's wedding rumors

Actors Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur have long been involved in relationship rumors. After being spotted at same event as well as an apparent hand-holding sighting that grabbed the attention of everyone around them, the two are yet to confirm any such possibilities. New reports surfaced in the last week claiming that the two are set to tie the knot this Valentine’s Day in the presence of their friends and family. The two sides have not commented on the matter since, but more reports surrounding their alleged love story have floated on the internet, with the latest one from Free Press Journal claiming that a February 14 wedding date has been set, with an intimate ceremony planned for the couple. Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are yet to confirm or deny the same.



3. Dynamic Duo's Gaeko and wife Kim Su announced their divorce

One half of the Korean Hip-Hop duo, Dynamic Duo, Gaeko, has revealed his separation from his wife of 14 years, Kim Su Mi. On January 16, 2026, the two took to their individual Instagram accounts to share the update in their marital lives. After a long life as a couple, the two have decided to part ways while maintaining their status as parents to their two children, a son and a daughter. The rapper took to his social media account to share a short letter.

“Hello, this is Gaeko. I’m sharing some personal news with a cautious heart. After many long and thoughtful conversations, we decided last year to end our relationship as a married couple while continuing to respect each other’s lives. As parents, we will take on shared responsibility for raising our children and continue to fulfill our roles to the end. We kindly ask for your warm understanding and support. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Kim Su Mi wrote, “As this is a private matter, I am being cautious. We decided to conclude our marital relationship as a choice that respects each other’s lives.” She added her request to understand this time and advised people not to raise speculations or spread rumors. “Rather than excessive interest or hasty interpretations, I ask that you watch over us with a little warmth,” she said.



4. Dhamaal 4 release date announced

A comedy adventure awaits the fans of cinemas as on January 17, 2026, the makers of the Dhamaal series have announced the release of its next instalment, Dhamaal 4. A new update was released with the words ‘Dhamaal Times, Breaking News’ on it. The image showed the release date, confirming it as June 12, 2026. It further added, “Ab Dhamaal bola hai, toh karna hi padega. Stay tuned!” (When they’ve asked for an uproar, then we have to deliver. Stay tuned!)

The comedy film features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi, who will be back to showcase their unrivaled camaraderie and comic timing alongside Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan.

5. Sunita Ahuja talks about marital issues and rumors of Govinda's infidelity

Sunita Ahuja recently made headlines once again after opening up about her personal life. The celebrity wife was seen speaking candidly about her husband Govinda’s affair rumours, highlighting the effect they had on their family, including their children, Tina and Yashvardhan Ahuja. Speaking to Miss Malini, Sunita Ahuja said, “Dekho mere bachhe bade bade ho gaye naa, maine humesha yahi bola hai ki see they get disturbed. And I always say that yeh tumhari umar nahi hai. Par kya hota hai naa aaj kal ki jo ladkiyan aati hai naa struggle karne ke liye, they need a sugar daddy, jo unka kharcha chalaye. Shakal 2 kaudi ka hai, heroine banna hai. Toh tum expect kya karte ho?”

She further said, “Fir kya, phasa lenge, phir blackmail karenge, you know? Toh aisi ladkiyan bohot aati hai. But then tum thodi bewakoof hai, tum 63 ka ho gaya hai. Tumhaari ek achhi family hai, sundar biwi hai, do bachhe hain bade bade. You can't do all this at the age of 63. Tune jawani mein kiya, it's fine. Jawani mein hum bhi galtiyan karte hain, but not this age. You have to get Tina married, Yash ki career hai, isme focus karo naa.” Finally, she added, “If I get a confirmation, main Govinda ko nahi maaf karungi.”

