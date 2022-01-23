‘Through The Darkness’ breaks its own rating records for 4th time; ‘Snowdrop’ & ‘Bulgasal’ see low ratings

The 4th episode of the SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'Through The Darkness' which aired on January 22, was rated at 8.2 percent nationwide and 8.6 percent in the metropolitan area. It broke its own best record four times in a row. The highest viewership rating at the moment soared to 10.7 percent, easily breaking through the double digits. Above all, the audience rating of 2049, a major indicator of advertisers, exceeded 5 percent, taking first place in the overall Saturday mini-series.

The 11th episode of 'Bulgasal: Immortal Souls' recorded an average of 4.1 percent and a maximum of 4.9 percent for households in the metropolitan area, and recorded an average of 3.7 percent and a maximum of 4.2 percent for households nationwide.

TV Chosun's Saturday-Sunday drama 'Uncle', which aired the day before, recorded 8.9 percent (based on paid households). This is a 0.6 percent increase from the previous broadcast of 8.3 percent. At the same time, it broke its own highest ratings. In particular, 'Uncle' started with a rating of 2.4 percent and steadily rose, breaking through 8% from the previous episode, showing massive improvement.

JTBC’s ‘Snowdrop’ starring Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo sees a dip with an average nationwide rating of 2.5 percent. KBS 2TV’s ‘Young Lady and Gentleman’ remains the most watched program of Saturday with an average rating of 31.8% nationwide. MBC’s popular drama ‘Tracer’ achieves an average nationwide rating of 7.8 percent

