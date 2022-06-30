Through The Darkness’ Kim So Jin joins Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Joon Hyuk & Yoo Ji Tae in new drama ‘Vigilante’

On June 30, a South Korean media outlet got a report from her agency Plum saying that Kim So Jin is positively considering a role in the drama 'Vigilante' which is based on a popular webtoon of the same name, is a drama about a police college student 'Kim Ji Yong' who receives a light sentence compared to the crime and directly judges people who continue to commit crimes.

Kim So Jin is a South Korean actress. She is known for playing a prosecutor in crime drama ‘The King’ (2017), for which she received critical acclaim and won several awards, including the Blue Dragon Film Award, Grand Bell Award and Baeksang Arts Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her latest appearance was in the suspense thriller drama ‘Through The Darkness’ as Homicide expert Yoon Tae Goo.

Nam Joo Hyuk began his career as a model, and appeared in several music videos before making his screen debut in 2014 with The Idle Mermaid. He rose to prominence with his role in the television series ‘Who Are You: School 2015’ (2015), and has since became notable for his leading roles in ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’ (2016), ‘The Bride of Habaek’ (2017), ‘The Light in Your Eyes’ (2019), ‘The School Nurse Files’ (2020), ‘Start Up’ (2020), and ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ (2022) . In 2021, Nam Joo Hyuk was featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 owing to his successful acting and modeling career.

Yoo Ji Tae is a South Korean actor, film director and screenwriter. After a stint as a fashion model, Yoo Ji Tae launched his acting career in 1998 then rose to fame through the films ‘Attack the Gas Station’ (1999) and ‘Ditto’ (2000). In the succeeding years, he gained acting recognition by working with acclaimed directors such as Hur Jin Ho in ‘One Fine Spring Day’ (2001), Park Chan Wook in ‘Oldboy’ (2003), and Hong Sang Soo in ‘Woman is the Future of Man’ (2004). He began directing short films in 2003, which were well received in the film festival circuit. His feature directorial debut Mai Ratima was released in 2013.

