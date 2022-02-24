‘Through The Darkness’ star Jin Sun Kyu and ‘The Call’ star Jeon Jong Seo to star in new TVING drama?

TVING's original 'Bargain' confirmed the casting of Jin Sun Kyu and Jeon Jong Seo and started filming in earnest. An interesting combination added to the solid original ignites the anticipation. Based on the short film of the same name, 'Bargain' is a disaster thriller that unfolds when a great earthquake hits the building where ransom was negotiated for different reasons.

The merciless struggle of human beings to survive in the chaos created by complete disconnection from the outside world is drawn in an interesting way. The original short film 'Ransom' (Director Lee Choong Hyun) is a work that gave a fresh shock to the film industry with its reversal and unconventional development.

It is a topical film that swept the film festivals by winning the Best Short Film Award at the 11th Paris Korean Film Festival, the Special Jury Prize for Domestic Competition at the 14th Asiana International Short Film Festival, and the Best Film Award at the 15th Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival.

Jin Sun Kyu takes on the role of 'Noh Hyung Soo', who gets caught up in an unexpected crisis while negotiating the ransom. He is a person who lives his life due to a sudden earthquake, but is trapped in a collapsed building and struggles to survive again.

Jeon Jong Seo, a rising trend, is in charge of 'Park Joo Young,' a negotiation expert who does not choose the target. Park Joo Young, who unexpectedly enters the world of darkness, begins her meticulous calculations to turn her crisis of a great earthquake into an opportunity.

On the other hand, TVING's original 'Bargain' will be produced by Climax Studio, which led to the success of 'Hell' and 'D.P'. It will be released exclusively on TV in the second half of 2022.

