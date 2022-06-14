Through The Darkness, Tracer, Rookie Cops & more: Which is your favourite crime mystery drama of 2022?

In 2022, crime mystery dramas had a significant rise with dramas such as ‘Through The Darkness’, ‘Tracer’ and more! ‘Through The Darkness’ is a story of criminal profilers who struggle to read the minds of serial murderers. Song Ha Young (Kim Nam Gil) is a criminal profiler. He is calm and has charisma. He digs up cases and looks deeply into the human mind.

‘Tracer’ shows Hwang Dong Joo (Im Si Wan) who is the chief of taxation division 5 at the National Tax Service. He works hard to trace money that is hidden from the tax service. His team includes Seo Hye Young, who has a bright personality and his boss is Oh Young. Meanwhile, In Tae Joon is the director of a regional tax office. He is an ambitious man, who has earned his way to the top through corrupt and illegal actions, all-the-while maintaining his cocky attitude.

‘Rookie Cops’ is a coming-of-age story that captures the spirit, challenges and passion of youth as two students at the Korean National Police University experience life's charms and traumas whilst trying to become full-fledged cops. From bridging generation gaps with harmony to finding their own romance on campus, two very different students work to achieve their dreams and aspirations in the line of duty.

ALSO READ: ‘Why Her?’ Episode 3&4 Review: Seo Hyun Jin has tricks up her sleeve; Relationship with Hwang In Yeop changes

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which drama is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.