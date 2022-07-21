THROWBACK: ‘All of Us Are Dead’ star Yoon Chan Young dishes on his first ever kiss with Park Ji Hoo

‘All of Us Are Dead’ is a popular Netflix drama that took over the internet following its release in January 2022. The zombie setting of the show, though cliche, was a sure-shot success for the millions of fans that turned into the story of a high school being taken over by a virus. Lead actors Yoon Chan Young and Park Ji Hoo played the roles of Lee Cheong San and Nam Onjo respectively.

As childhood friends, the two characters showed fantastic chemistry with a one-sided crush angle latched onto Yoon Chan Young’s role. Over time, after his confession, his character faced the dilemma of having to save his friends by giving himself to the zombies as bait or letting someone else die. In the midst, a fan favourite kiss scene found its way to the couple.

Talking about the scene on ‘Knowing bros’, Yoon Chan Young revealed that it was his life’s first kiss and not just his first on-camera kiss. When the cast of the show refused to believe him, he further explained that since he has been in the acting business for a long time, he always wondered if his first kiss would end up happening on camera. The actor further continued that he ended up asking fellow actor and his partner for the scene, Park Ji Hoo for help the night before the scene was shot.

Furthermore, Yoon Chan Young revealed that his lack of experience caused him to bump noses with Park Ji Hoo and the entire set was up in laughter.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 6 K-Dramas premiering in July 2022: Remarriage and Desires, Big Mouth, Today’s Webtoon & more