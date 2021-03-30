THROWBACK: BLACKPINK reflected on what made The Album special; Rosé said they wanted to show what they can do

We are looking back at the time when BLACKPINK’s new album The Album was newly released and the band got candid about what made their new music special.

We are looking back at October 2020 when BLACKPINK spoke to Star 1 about the release of their new album titled “The Album.” While talking about music, Rosé said, “We really wanted to show all the music that BLACKPINK can do,” she continued. “We spent a long time going back and forth to the studio, and we thought together as we worked on the songs about whether we could express things better. There were some songs that unfortunately didn’t make it, but I’m really happy that we could put out good music in a variety of genres, like hip hop, R&B, and dance.”

Jisoo and Jennie both took part in writing lyrics for their title track “Lovesick Girls.” Jisoo said, “I think there are parts to the song that anyone could relate to so it’s a track that a lot of people can listen to.” She described the song as having a hopeful message about being hurt by a setback but still overcoming and finding a new love or dream. “Rather than trying to make a sad song, we wanted to provide a hopeful and more positive message,” she said.

Jennie, who also took part in the track’s composition, said, “I think it’s a message from girls who have grown a bit more compared to when we’d just debuted.” Jennie also said that with the chanting parts, they wanted listeners to be inspired to want to run with them while singing along. “I hope that that’s conveyed well, and since the members all love the song so much, I’m really happy that it’s our title track,” she said.

