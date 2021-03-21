THROWBACK: BLACKPINK's Rosé reveals the moment that solidified her friendship with Girl's Day member Hyeri

We go back to December 2019 when BLACKPINK's Rosé and Girl's Day member Hyeri discuss their long-standing friendship with one another. Read on to find out.

Showbiz is fickle and friendships in showbiz are shallow. However, there are some idols' whose friendships go beyond the cameras, who are genuinely great friends and cherish the love and bonding they share. One such friendship is that of BLACKPINK's Rosé and Girl's Day member Hyeri's long and withstanding friendship with each other. On the March 20 episode of the popular JTBC variety show, Ask Us Anything, Rosé made a guest appearance to promote her solo debut, with her close friend Hyeri in tow.

The two gorgeous idols became friends after they guested on tvN’s Amazing Saturday. Hyeri revealed that Rosé often called her and sought her out like an eonni, that she opened her heart right away. Despite the age gap of two years, Hyeri and Rosé are inseparable best friends and when not together, they are always calling and messaging each other. However, there is one moment that truly solidified their true friendship. Rosé revealed in a joint appearance with Hyeri on Amazing Saturday that she is nervous to speak in formal Korean as English is her first language and is scared to offend other people. Hyeri, being the amazing eonni that she is, warned everyone to not make fun of Rosé's Korean and encouraged her to speak naturally.

This incident warmed Rosé's heart who teared up at Hyeri's thoughtful gesture. The two besties have been on dinner dates, celebrated birthdays together and guested on many variety shows together. Hyeri even sent Rosé an amazing surprise to celebrate her newly released solo album. Sweet.

