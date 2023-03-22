Throwback: BTS posing backstage feat. Ariana, Billie, Lizzo, Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic and Harry Styles

BTS, today, is one of the most popular names in the music industry. After debuting under a fairly obscure label almost a decade ago, the septet has worked its way up to becoming the biggest boy band in the world. Their current stardom stands tall on a very firm pedestal of years of hard work and resilience. The last couple of years have found BTS members actively attending concerts and socialising with other popular artists. Now that the boys have finally begun to reap the fruits of their hard work, their fans could not be happier. Here’s a chronological breakdown of some of the most viral backstage pictures of BTS.

BTS and Ariana Grande at the Grammys (2019)

It was on January 23, 2020, that Ariana Grande took the internet by storm. The American singer-songwriter posted a backstage glimpse of herself, sitting alongside members of BTS. The picture was seemingly taken at the Staples Center where the BTS members and Ariana were practising for their respective upcoming performances.

BTS at the Billie Eilish concert (2022)

BTS members RM and J-Hope attended the Billie Eilish concert last year. While glimpses of the two BTS members were already doing rounds on the internet, J-Hope took to his official Instagram and posted a backstage photo of himself and fellow member RM posing alongside Billie Eilish.

BTS at Bruno Mars’ Las Vegas concert (2022)

Almost a week ahead of their Grammy performance, K-pop group BTS was spotted at Bruno Mars’ Las Vegas concert in 2022. A glimpse of their time backstage with Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic was posted by RM on his Instagram.

BTS at the Harry Styles concert (2023)

Just yesterday, a picture of Harry Styles posing alongside BTS members V, RM, SUGA and Jungkook was doing rounds on the internet. The picture was posted by BTS rapper RM and was quick to go viral. The picture was noticed by many and went on to trend over different social media. The post is a backstage photo of BTS members V, RM and SUGA standing alongside British artist Harry Styles and Jungkook lining the front of the picture as he sits ahead of all four.

For more updates on what the members of your favourite boy band are up to, stay tuned.

