THROWBACK: GOT7’s Jinyoung expressed his excitement for The Devil Judge, his debut & more

We are looking back at June 2020 when GOT7’s Jinyoung spoke to GQ Korea and got candid about his tvN drama The Devil Judge and much more about his acting career. when talking about the surplus of action scenes in the show, the actor said “I’m curious about which of my takes on set will be picked by the director for broadcast. That’s because the director will pick the ones that are the realest in their opinion to add to the drama. There are times when the takes I don’t expect get selected. When that happens, it’s interesting, and I also reflect a lot.”

Sharing excitement about The Devil Judge, the idol commented, “The person Kim Ga On will have become a part of me while I wasn’t aware. What I learned from Ga On will stay inside my body. The project will have passed by, but I still want to keep that page [in the book that is me] as it is without flipping it. If I fill up the page and flip it, I can’t write on it again. Without flipping through the pages, I want to look back on it one more time, even though I don’t now what story will begin on the next page.”

Talking about his acting debut which was actually 9 years ago, the idol said: “I can’t wear school uniforms now. My facial hair has gotten thicker.” While sharing personal kinks and habits, Jinyoung said, “Honestly, even when I can only sleep one hour because of my schedule, I can’t sleep if I think the house is too dirty. That’s why there are times when I clean everything up and only sleep 30 minutes.”

