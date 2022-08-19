THROWBACK: GOT7’s Youngjae talks about preparing for SUGAR & working on the album GOT7

GOT7 member Youngjae is a master of many trades- singing, songwriting, dancing, hosting, radio DJ-ing, drama acting, and musical acting. He’s a popular dog Dad of his pet Coco and known as an otter to his dear fans, Ahgase. Youngjae made his solo debut on October 5 with the mini-album ‘Colors from Ars’ and its title track ‘Vibin’’.

Following the success of his debut, fans were excited for more from the singer. However as 2022 came around, Ahgase were waiting with bated breath for a comeback from GOT7, the septet that departed from their origin agency JYP Entertainment in 2021 and moved to different labels. Youngjae being the main vocalist of the group and a songwriter has always contributed heavily to the group’s releases.

GOT7 announced their comeback with a new self-titled album and title track ‘NANANA’ set to release on May 23. Soon after, Youngjae released his first comeback with second EP ‘SUGAR’ on June 21. With less than a month between both releases, it must have been a fully packed schedule for Youngjae. Talking about the two albums’ difference in approaches, the 25 year old said, “I didn't really have a lot of time to prepare [for both the releases], so rather than thinking like that, I thought that- GOT7 suits GOT7’s color and my solo suits my liking. This was the most important thing to me.”

He further spoke about missing the GOT7 members while doing his solo promotions and said, “I miss it (being together) all the time and at first I was actually afraid of going solo, but now I always shout with my heart to just enjoy it comfortably.”

