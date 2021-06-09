THROWBACK: Lookback at when Red Velvet surprised fans with an Ellie Goulding and Diplo collaboration

We are looking back at the time when Red Velvet stole the spotlight globally by collaborating with Ellie Goulding and Diplo on Ellie’s 2018 song Close to Me.

Red Velvet and Ellie Goulding’s collaboration made headlines in April 2019, the girl-gang had their own take on the Korean remix of Ellie’s Close to Me, which included Red Velvet’s vocals in place of Swae Lee’s, and also featured American DJ Diplo. Close to Me was originally released in October 2018 and back then, the track featured producer Diplo and singer Swae Lee. Premiered as the “hottest track in the world” by Billboard, the track garnered spots on worldwide music charts. This was not the first time when Ellie made news with her Korean fan base, prior to this collaboration, Ellie Goulding had been garnering attention in South Korea. Her songs Love Me Like You Do and How Long Will I Love You? have been well-received by listeners.

As we would’ve known, Red Velvet‘s collaboration with Ellie Goulding which released in April was a highly anticipated hit. In an interview with BREAKOUT, an Indonesian radio show via KoreaBoo, Red Velvet answered the question on everyone’s minds–how did the collaboration with Ellie Goulding actually happen? Wendy revealed that the girls were actually big fans of Ellie Goulding and that Ellie was the one who reached out for a collaboration!

“We love [Ellie Goulding]! We love her songs. She’s so famous. Thankfully, she suggested the collaboration. I don’t know how did that happen, but surprisingly, she asked us, and of course, yeah!” said Wendy. The girls also revealed that they were at Ellie Goulding’s concert in Korea last September!

